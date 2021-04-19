Reconnect with Loved Ones by Planning the Ultimate Summer Family Reunion at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Four Seasons Resort Orlando recently unveiled updated guestrooms and suites , and with a fresh look and Lead With Care health and safety measures in place, the resort remains Central Florida's No. 1 luxury resort and a coveted family vacation destination.

"There's no better time to plan a vacation and include extended family members," says Thomas Steinhauer, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "After the past year, it's the perfect opportunity to spend time together. This summer, we anticipate family travel is really going to be a priority."



The Resort's Stay Longer- Fourth Night Free Offer is available May 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. In addition, numerous value-added inclusions are available for guests of Four Seasons Resort Orlando, including children ages 5 and younger dine free with their paid adult in resort restaurants; complimentary access to the fitness center and Spa relaxation areas; complimentary transportation to the four main Disney Parks; and complimentary kids camp offered daily at Kids For All Seasons for ages 4 and older.

Spacious suites connect to a guest room, making it easy for families to have several connecting rooms, creating a residential-style arrangement. Additionally, the majority of the resort's king-bedded guest rooms connect to a guest room with two queen beds, or to a suite.

Super Luxe Experiences

The most luxurious suite offerings are the resort's residential-style Royal Suite, which can expand to a nine-bedroom residence, and the Presidential Suite, which can expand to a four-bedroom residence. Both of these spectacular suites are on the resort's top guest room floor, and the option to reserve the entire 16th floor is available with the Resort's Ultimate Suites Experience & Top Floor Buyout package. For families interested in butler service, the Resort can arrange a butler for the day, or for the entire trip, to assist with all arrangements and activities.

The resort also has the capability to offer private Disney character events, for entertainment the young (and young at heart) will love. Mickey Mouse or another beloved character can swing by a family's private event, for a fee, to capture fun and physically distanced "selfie" photos. Countless other experiences at the resort can be made available and customized, with advanced planning.

Activities for the Whole Family to Enjoy

Perhaps the best part of four Seasons Resort Orlando is the intentional design of the resort, with specific areas designed to appeal to different age groups, catering perfectly to multi-gen travelers. As grandparents become vaccinated and ready to travel, they will love spending time with grandchildren in several relaxing areas of the resort, including the Splash Zone with zero-entry access and various depths, perfect for toddlers and babies able to sit to splash with their guardian. Everyone will enjoy the spaciousness of the private 5-acre water park, where chaise lounges and daybed seating areas abound at the pools and around the lush landscaping that envelopes the lazy river. Parents and Grandparents seeking some quiet time, will relish the relaxation of the adult-only pool. The peaceful Oasis pool, for adults 21 and older, is a lakeside pool surrounded by palm trees and white cabanas, and attentive pool servers cater to guests' every need.

Teens will also have a blast in the lazy river or water slides, or playing water volleyball at The Cove section of the river. The resort's Hideout lounge is the perfect space for tweens and teens to enjoy some relaxing fun, with a large sectional sofa and big-screen television ideal for watching movies or playing video games. Several additional video games are also available in a separate area of The Hideout, including a multi-player PAC-MAN. Those seeking active recreation will love playing basketball on the sport court and diving into the sand volleyball court.

The Kids For All Seasons kids camp program offers complimentary, daily supervised kids camp with a variety of creative activities for ages 4-12. Kids For All Seasons offers entertainment such as sand castle building, water play, Mario Kart competitions, spin art crafts, lazy river boat races, hula hooping contests, balloon artistry, and much more. While kids are fully entertained and engaged, adults can recharge and pursue their preferred diversion.

Family Bonding Over Activities

An 18-hole golf course, three Har-Tru tennis courts, and The Spa also provide adults the opportunity to enjoy quality time together. There are several outdoor fitness classes available t*-o guests, such as Morning Meditation, Hatha Yoga, and Cardio Row, all outdoors on the fitness lawns. In addition, guests can experience a unique Aqua Aerobics, held in the lazy river using the current of the river for added resistance. Private family golf lessons, mini golf tournaments, tennis lessons, and private family fitness classes can all be arranged. In addition, families can have a fun time with an interactive custom cooking class in the resort's demonstration kitchen, such as a pizza and pasta making class with Executive Chef Fabrizio Schenardi.

While everyone's gathered in one beautiful destination, it's the perfect time to capture family photos. The resort Concierge team can assist by providing a recommended list of local family photographers who are able to meet families at the resort and capture a variety of images in the different resort settings. The family photos taken at Four Seasons Resort Orlando will surely be cherished for years to come.

For special celebrations, Four Seasons Resort Orlando is able to offer private dining with customised menus, and custom cakes can be made to order.



Disney Excitement

Guests of Four Seasons Resort Orlando will enjoy the resort's own on-site character breakfast, The Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & His Pals, offered on Saturdays and select Thursdays at Ravello restaurant. Guests also can take advantage of complimentary transportation to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios. The resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center serves as a full-service Disney concierge to assist guests with all Disney needs, from theme park tickets, dining reservations, reserving a VIP Tour, and more. The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is offered through July 5, 2021, and guests can enjoy the resort's very own custom Disney character topiaries, in celebration of the Festival. Designed by the Walt Disney World Resort horticulture team, topiaries of Mickey and Minnie are located on the resort's main palm pathway, outside of Ravello restaurant, a perfect spot to capture a photo for the family album.

Special Offers

In addition to Four Seasons Resort Orlando's Fourth Night Free Package, over select dates in 2021, guests can save up to 20 percent through the Advance Purchase Offer, or can enjoy the Bed and Breakfast Package. Visit the web site or call 1-800-267-3046 for more information.

