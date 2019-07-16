Record-Breaking 120+ Restaurants Join Visit Orlando's Magical Dining for 2019

"Now in its 14 th year, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has reached an unprecedented number of restaurants with more than 120 and 11 new to the program," said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. "The expanding depth of options for diners this fall reflects Orlando's thriving culinary scene found in all areas of our destination, from the tourism corridor and Restaurant Row to downtown Orlando, Winter Park and beyond."

New to Magical Dining for 2019

Eleven new restaurants – including two celebrity chef restaurants – have joined the program for the first time:

Bella Tuscany Italian Restaurant

Bites & Bubbles

Enzo's Hideaway

Euphoria

JALEO

Menagerie Eatery & Bar

Mia's Italian Kitchen

The Backroom Steakhouse

The Edison at Disney Springs

The H Cuisine

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Special Diet Options

Orlando's dining scene has made increasing strides toward catering to all foodies. For the second year in a row, diners can easily identify vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options marked on the OrlandoMagicalDining.com website. These special menus are available across the destination, from downtown Orlando venues like Artisan's Table to Paddlefish in Disney Springs, Hamilton's Kitchen in Winter Park, Winter Garden's Market to Table and even in the theme parks, at Sharks Underwater Grill at SeaWorld Orlando.

Dining with a Purpose

Every year, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining contributes one dollar from each meal served through the program to local charities.

For more information, go to OrlandoMagicalDining.com.

About Orlando Dining

From internationally renowned chefs to home-grown venues, Orlando is a destination where the culinary possibilities are both fresh and seemingly endless. Theme park restaurants keep Central Florida on the map with award-winning dining, and independent restaurateurs bring fresh concepts to the table. Whether locally owned or part of expanding franchises, many of the destination's newest restaurants mirror the national trends: American cuisine, farm-friendly menus and simple food with regional accents. Nationally, Orlando has emerged as a prominent dining destination, and continues to grow in both quantity and quality of flavors.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is the official tourism association for the most visited destination in the United States, with representation in more than a dozen countries around the world. Visit Orlando, together with its 1,200 member organizations, represents the area's leading industry.

