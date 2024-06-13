RECORD BREAKING $4 MILLION RAISED AT 13TH ANNUAL LEVERAGED FINANCE FIGHTS MELANOMA BENEFIT FOR THE MELANOMA RESEARCH ALLIANCE

Event honored legendary financier, philanthropist, medical research innovator

Michael Milken

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leveraged finance and private equity communities came together last night for the 13th annual Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM) benefit and cocktail party at the Museum of Modern Art. The benefit for the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) was attended by over 1,000 people and raised a record $4 million dollars to support MRA's global legion of scientists pursuing high impact, lifesaving melanoma research.

The event honored legendary financier, philanthropist, medical research innovator, public health advocate and MRA board member, Michael Milken for his extraordinary contributions to cancer research.

"Our industry recognizes the profound impact of our support in driving cutting-edge research, leading to groundbreaking advancements in immunotherapies that are revolutionizing cancer treatment," said Jeff Rowbottom, co-founder of the event. "LFFM events offer hope to everyone affected by cancer – patients, survivors, and their loved ones – by ensuring researchers have the necessary resources to continue accelerating lifesaving discoveries."

LFFM was founded in 2011 by Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital) and Jeff Rowbottom (General Atlantic Credit), who were both diagnosed with melanoma. Since then, it has raised more than $27 million to support MRA's ambitious melanoma research agenda.

The event was co-chaired by Clare Bailhé (MidCap Financial), Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), Jason Kanner (Kirkland & Ellis), Matthew Manin (Apollo), Eliza McDougall, (White & Case), Erwin Mock (Thoma Bravo), George Mueller (KKR), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Kevin Pluff (HPS), Jeff Rowbottom (General Atlantic Credit), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Brian Steinhardt (Simpson Thacher & Bartlett), Cade Thompson (KKR), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman), and Eric Wedel (Paul Weiss).

The evening was sponsored by industry leading giants with Visionary Sponsors including Veritas Capital, Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Apollo|MidCap, HPS.

General Atlantic Credit and White & Case served as Title Sponsors with Fitch Ratings and Leonard Green & Partners as Presenting Sponsors. A full list of LFFM 2024 sponsors may be found here.

"The $4 million raised by LFFM will have a transformative impact on our mission," said Marc Hurlbert, CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance. "This generous support allows us to equip scientists with the crucial resources they need to push the boundaries of melanoma research, driving forward innovations that bring us closer to a cure and improve patient outcomes worldwide."

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every major melanoma research breakthrough. Since MRA's inception, more than 17 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because the Black Family generously underwrites 100% of MRA's administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA's scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

