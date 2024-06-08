RECORD BREAKING, 45,000 SPECTATORS CREATE CITY-STOPPING MOMENT AT HISTORIC RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES IN BOSTON

Rhiannan Iffland and Aidan Heslop win at landmark 100th stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston

BOSTON, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series marked its 100th event milestone with a bang, welcoming 45,000 spectators to the Boston Seaport atop the iconic Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston). The energy-fueled diving competition captivated Bostonians once again as elite athletes performed complex pikes, twists, somersaults, and more, launching from up to 90 feet above the water.

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 90 foot platform off the Institute of Contemporary Arts building during 100th stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA on June 8, 2024.

Australia's Rhiannan Iffland and Great Britain's Aidan Heslop came out on top as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series stop in Boston on Saturday, while Americans Kaylea Arnett and James Lichtenstein delighted the home fans with runner-up spots in the sports-mad city.

Iffland, edged into second place by Canadian Molly Carlson two weeks ago at the season opener in Athens, found herself back in the lead as she chalked up her 36th win in 45 stops.

"After the first stop in Greece I had to go back and really do some hard work," said the seven-time champion. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy, and it wasn't, but it feels good to be back and I wasn't ready to settle for second place. The pressure's coming and the young girls are diving super well. I know it's going to be challenging but I'm just trying to enjoy that challenge and let it push me as far as I can go."

Heslop, who opened up the season in sixth place in Greece, returned to his winning ways at the spot where he celebrated his first World Series victory two years ago.

"I went into Athens with a bit too much pressure on myself and I wanted to come here and have a bit more fun. That's what seems to put me in the right mindset to do these good dives, so that's how I'm going to stay for the rest of the season," said the two-time overall runner-up.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Boston is supported by Samsung Galaxy, MIDO, OANDA, Cumberland Farms and Stop and Shop.

PODIUM RESULTS:

PODIUM - WOMEN :

Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) Kaylea Arnett ( USA ) Molly Carlson (CAN)

PODIUM - MEN :

Aidan Heslop (GBR) James Lichtenstein ( USA ) Nikita Fedotov ( IAT )

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series season hosts 12 female and 12 male elite divers in an unparalleled sporting competition to land their best tricks off platforms in breathtaking venues around the globe. Divers will continue to six remaining stops of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar:

May 26 – Athens, GRE

June 8 – Boston, USA

June 30 – Polignano a Mare, ITA

July 2 – Causeway Coast, NIR (New location)

August 10 – Oslo, NOR

August 25 – Montréal, CAN (New location)

September 29 – Antalya, TUR

November 10 – Sydney, AUS

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series:

Since its inception in 2009, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has redefined the sport of cliff diving, propelling it to new heights of performance, creativity, and adventure. With the world's elite cliff divers pushing the boundaries of human performance, and showcasing their skills at each series stop, audiences are treated to awe-inspiring feats of athleticism. A pure extreme sport, the World Series is hosted in exceptional locations where athletes launch from natural rocks, historical bridges, and buildings, or next to waterfalls, always with the aim of acting environmentally responsible and increasing the awareness for the sustainability of our planet.

