Record-breaking 53 Emergency Departments Receive ENA Lantern Award

News provided by

Emergency Nurses Association

12 Jul, 2023, 12:26 ET

Established in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award recognizes excellence in emergency departments

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 class of ENA Lantern Award recipients is the largest since the award was established in 2011, with a total of 53 emergency departments around the world receiving the honor.

"Each and every emergency department on this list has worked extremely hard implementing innovations to better their emergency department for staff and patients alike," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "Hearing the excitement these EDs had when notified that they were a recipient was so heart-warming and reminded me of the commitment that ED nurses have to continuous improvement."

The ENA Lantern Award was created to recognize emergency departments demonstrating exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research performance. When applying, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and the initiatives to improve nursing staff's well-being. Applications are reviewed and scored by the ENA Lantern Award Committee. The award lasts for a three-year cycle then emergency departments are eligible to apply again.

This year's recipients are spread throughout the United States, with an emergency department in the United Arab Emirates receiving the award for the second time. Nebraska is also boasting its first Lantern Award recipient with the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Emergency Department in Omaha.

The TriHealth Healthcare System in Ohio can now say that every hospital in its family currently holds the Lantern Award distinction with McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital becoming the latest to earn the honor. Other hospitals in the TriHealth Healthcare System include Bethesda Arrow Springs Emergency Department (2020), Good Samaritan Medical Center Western Ridge ED (2020), Bethesda Butler Hospital Emergency Department (2021), Bethesda North Hospital Emergency Department (2022), Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department (2022).

The 2023 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital Emergency Department – Elgin, Illinois
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Baptist Hospital of Miami Emergency Department – Miami, Florida
  • Bayshore Medical Center, Dr. Robert H. Harris Emergency Care Center – Holmdel, New Jersey
  • Bethesda Arrow Springs Emergency Department – Lebanon, Ohio
  • Cape Coral Hospital Emergency Department – Cape Coral, Florida
  • CentraState Medical Center Emergency Department – Freehold, New Jersey
  • Children's Hospital & Medical Center Emergency Department – Omaha, Nebraska
  • CHOC Children's Hospital - Julia and George Argyros Emergency Department – Orange, California
  • ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital Emergency Department – Wilmington, Delaware
  • CHRISTUS Children's Hospital Emergency Department – San Antonio, Texas
  • Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Emergency Department – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital Emergency Department – Garfield Heights, Ohio
  • Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Emergency Department – Weston, Florida
  • El Camino Health, Mountain View Emergency Department – Mountain View, California
  • Froedtert Hospital Emergency Department – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Glen Cove Hospital Emergency Department – Glen Cove, New York
  • Good Samaritan Hospital, Western Ridge Emergency Department – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Gundersen Health System Emergency Services – La Crosse, Wisconsin
  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital Emergency Department – Main – Tallahassee, Florida
  • Intermountain Medical Center Emergency Department – Murray, Utah
  • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Emergency Department – Cooperstown, New York
  • McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – TriHealth – Oxford, Ohio
  • MetroHealth Medical Center Main Campus Emergency Department – Cleveland, Ohio
  • Morristown Medical Center, Sameth Emergency Department – Morristown, New Jersey
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Miami, Florida
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Barrow Emergency Department – Winder, Georgia
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville Emergency Department – Gainesville, Georgia
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Emergency Department – Winfield, Illinois
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health Emergency Department – Brooklyn, New York
  • NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn Emergency Department – Brooklyn, New York
  • NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, Emergency Department – Mineola, New York
  • Old Bridge Medical Center Emergency Department – Old Bridge, New Jersey
  • Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital Emergency Department – Longwood, Florida
  • Overlook Medical Center Emergency Services, Union Campus, Atlantic Health System – Union, New Jersey
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido Emergency Department – Escondido, California
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Emergency Department – Conyers, Georgia
  • Raritan Bay Medical Center Emergency Department – Perth Amboy, New Jersey
  • Rose Medical Center Emergency Department – Denver, Colorado
  • Rush University Medical Center Emergency Department – Chicago, Illinois
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department – La Mesa, California
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – San Diego, California
  • St. Elizabeth Healthcare Grant County Emergency Department – Williamstown, Kentucky
  • Stanford Health Care - The Marc and Laura Andreessen Emergency Department – Stanford, California
  • Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, Emergency Services – Sacramento, California
  • The Christ Hospital Medical Center Emergency Department-Liberty Township – Liberty Township, Ohio
  • The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Emergency Department – Penn Medicine – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • The Mount Sinai Hospital Emergency Department – New York, New York
  • UCLA Santa Monica Nethercutt Emergency Medical Center – Santa Monica, California
  • UPMC Hamot Emergency Department – Erie Pennsylvania
  • Vail Health Hospital Emergency Department – Vail, Colorado
  • Washington Regional Medical Center Emergency Department – Fayetteville, AR
  • White Plains Hospital Emergency Department – White Plains, New York

The 2023 ENA Lantern Award recipients will receive a physical award to display in their emergency department as a visible symbol of their commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment. Each will be recognized in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2023, ENA's annual conference, in San Diego. Additionally, each emergency department's award-worthy efforts will be spotlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Morgan Wietecha
Media Relations Strategist
847-460-4038
[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Also from this source

ENA Announces Shola Richards as Emergency Nursing 2023 Keynote

Academy of Emergency Nursing Welcomes Eight New Fellows in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.