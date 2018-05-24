Record-Breaking Attendance Expected at International Franchise Expo

The International Franchise Expo will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony lead by Linda McMahon, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration and member of President's Cabinet. The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. EST on May 31 at the north concourse level of the Javits Center. During this time, Robert Cresanti, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association, Margaret Lewis, successful "I love Kickboxing" franchisee and McMahon will welcome guests to New York and the wide world of franchising.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, doors will open to thousands of entrepreneurs ready to get on the fast track to owning and starting a small business by meeting face-to-face with high-level franchisor executives.

"The International Franchise Expo was a visionary and eye-opening event for me. I learned so much from the three-day training about franchises," said Zahid Askani, Principal and Founder of The Oasis School Gwadar. "After a thorough visit of the expo, I learned and was motivated so much that I have decided to build my own franchise business."

Throughout the three-day event, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the expansive display of franchise opportunities across nearly every industry, explore and network with industry-leading franchise brands while having the option to attend comprehensive educational programs. The IFE offers more than 70 free educational seminars and 10 in-depth workshops covering a variety of topics. Additionally, attendees will have full-access to invaluable resources including an "Answer Center," where experienced mentors provide free expert advice, coaching, start-up support and more in an informal, roundtable setting.

"The IFE is the ideal platform for aspiring professionals of all walks of life, budgets, and interest to immerse themselves into the fundamentals of franchising further allowing them to dig deeper into its nuances and discover new opportunities to be in business for themselves," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions. "This expo continues to draw a large, diverse crowd seeking to achieve financial freedom and change their lives through entrepreneurship. We're constantly looking to provide additional resources to our attendees as the show continues to grow in size. I'm thrilled to meet those who will walk through our doors but more excited to see their small business success that follows."

Tickets to register for IFE are $10 in advance and $20 at the door, but those who register at www.IFEinfo.com and use promo code FPR1 will receive complimentary entry.

The IFE is sponsored by the IFA and assisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce/U.S. Commercial Service. The IFE is owned and operated by MFV Expositions, producers of shows in the United States, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

About MFV Expositions

For 25 years, MFV Expositions, the world's largest producers of franchise expos, now part of Comexposium Group – one of the world's largest tradeshow organizers, has been producing leading franchise events. In addition to quality franchise expos in the United States and overseas that offer face-to-face opportunities to grow a franchise, MFV also offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources.

