Record-breaking performance highlights 45th Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

"Chicago extended its reputation as the city of records today at the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle," said Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director. "From inspiring performances in the Deloitte Elite Club Competition to thousands of participants celebrating the start of spring racing in Chicago, it was the perfect way to kick off the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series."

Emma Grace Hurley of the Working Man's Track Club ran alone in the women's race, crossing the finish line 26 seconds before second-place finisher Karissa Schwizer of Swoosh TC. Schwizer's 24:56 was the third fastest women's finish time in event history, behind Hurley's newly minted American record and Kastor's 24:36 performance in 2005. Courtney Frerichs, also of Swoosh TC, rounded out the women's podium in 26:08.

The men's race saw closer competition, with seven men running together through the 5K mark. Mohammed Ahmed of Swoosh TC pulled away to win the race in 22:59. Chandler Gibbens followed close behind, taking second in 23:04, and JP Flavin of Hansons-Brooks Distance Project came in third with a 23:09.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle hosted the 16th Deloitte Elite Club Competition, featuring 70 elite USATF-member club teams from around the country. The teams competed head-to-head for a $30,000 prize purse. On the men's side, Hansons-Brooks ODP won with their top four runners clocking a combined score of 1:34:20. The Track Club Boulder finished second in 1:35:01, and Working Man's Track Club A finished third in 1:35:40.

In the women's competition, Hansons-Brooks Original Distance Project rose to the top of the podium with a combined score of 1:47:07. Working Man's Track Club finished second in 1:47:54, and DWRunning Women finished third in 1:49:42.

The Deloitte Elite Club Competition also featured a mixed division, with teams combined of at least two men and at least two women. Swoosh TC took the title with a time of 1:37:23. Hansons-Brooks ODP came in second in 1:41:42, and Peninsula Distance Club finished third in 1:42:35.

Full results from the 2026 event are available at shamrockshuffle.com.

The 46th running of the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will take place on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Shuffle on, Chicago!

Event photos are available online. To access the photos, you will need to sign up for a free account. Credit Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle/Kevin Morris.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Long recognized as an annual rite of spring, a celebration of St. Patrick's Day and the kickoff to the outdoor running season in Chicago, the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle treats runners to a scenic 8K Run through downtown Chicago and 2-Mile Walk along Chicago's lakefront. Following the race runners enjoyed live music at the Post-Race Party in Grant Park.

Reporters may contact

Alex Sawyer, Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Phone: 1.312.909.3817

[email protected]

Diane Wagner, Bank of America

Phone: 1.312.992.2370

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation