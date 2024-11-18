Record-Breaking Pledge to USD Will Transform University's STEM Programs

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of San Diego (USD) received a record-breaking pledge from Darlene Marcos Shiley, philanthropist and Chair Emerita of USD's Board of Trustees, totaling $75 million. It's the largest gift in university history and among the largest ever given to any Catholic university in the country. The gift will touch several different areas of USD's campus, with a primary emphasis on creating what will be known as the ' Shiley STEM Initiative ', expanding innovative STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, and funding new, state-of-the-art STEM facilities on USD's campus.

Darlene Marcos Shiley (pictured with a portrait of her late husband Donald) pledged $75 million to the University of San Diego to establish the 'Shiley STEM Initiative' and support other USD programs.

"Darlene Shiley is one of the most generous and kind individuals that anyone could ever meet. She's always looking out for humanity and the best interests of our society, and she loves our students," said USD President James T. Harris III, DEd. "We are a better institution because of Darlene Shiley and her late husband, Donald, and what they've decided to do for this institution and for this world."

The Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering and College of Arts and Sciences embody USD's mission to shape well-rounded leaders with a liberal arts education. Both schools boast impressive alumni in STEM, including two NASA astronauts . This gift will build upon USD's commitment to STEM, meet the needs of growing biotechnology and scientific sectors in San Diego, and help train future STEM leaders and researchers.

"STEM fields touch all different aspects of our lives, and I believe they can be a force for good in our society," Shiley said. "I was drawn to USD because of its emphasis on a values-based education. This gift fulfills my husband's and my goals and makes me feel like I've made an impact. Now I hope it helps future students take what they learn at USD and make a positive impact of their own."

Shiley's gift comes at a key time for USD, where the number of students majoring in STEM disciplines has grown by 50 percent in the past decade. This gift will help expand USD's STEM offerings by establishing a new integrated STEM space that connects engineering and the natural sciences, as well as expanded opportunities for undergraduate students to participate in research.

The pledge will also be directed to scholarships and programs benefiting veterans and military-connected students, as well as additional funding for USD's top-ranked MFA in acting, The Old Globe and USD Shiley Graduate Theatre Program.

