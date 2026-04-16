World-renowned astronaut Koichi Wakata to speak at Florida Poly commencement

LAKELAND, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University will welcome renowned astronaut Dr. Koichi Wakata as its 2026 commencement speaker. Wakata made history as the first Japanese commander of the International Space Station (ISS) and the first from his country to spend more than 500 days in space.

Dr. Koichi Wakata, distinguished astronaut and chief technology officer at Axiom Space, will be Florida Polytechnic University’s 2026 commencement speaker.

"It is a true honor to join the 2026 graduates of Florida Polytechnic University as they embark on their own journey as a new generation of explorers," said Dr. Koichi Wakata astronaut and chief technology officer at Axiom Space. "This 2026 graduating class has proven they possess resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to innovation and discovery which reflects the very spirit required to reach for the stars."

Upon retiring from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in 2024, Wakata's accomplishments included five space missions, more than any other Japanese astronaut. During his time on the ISS, Wakata completed two spacewalks for a total of 14 hours and two minutes and operated four of the station's robotic systems.

Florida Poly leaders said his remarkable career reflects the ambition and pursuit of excellence celebrated at commencement for the state's only university exclusively dedicated to STEM education.

"Dr. Wakata's extraordinary career embodies the spirit of exploration, innovation, and perseverance that we strive to instill in our graduates," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly's president. "His groundbreaking contributions to human spaceflight will inspire our students to think bigger and push their limits as they shape the technologies of the future."

As Astronaut and CTO of Axiom Space, Wakata currently leads the expansion of its business strategies in the Asia-Pacific region and contributes to the advancement of Axiom Space's Axiom Station, a commercial space station.

Wakata said he hopes to share insights from his career in engineering and exploration to encourage graduates to reach beyond boundaries in their quest for knowledge and discovery.

"Throughout my career I've learned boundaries are often starting points for discovery," Wakata said. "When faced with challenges or uncertainty, I've learned that leading with curiosity and discipline builds a strong foundation for a life of exploration and deep fulfillment."

Wakata earned a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering, master's degree in applied mechanics, and bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan.

Florida Poly's 2026 commencement will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at the RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St., in Lakeland, Florida. Visit the commencement webpage for more information.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University