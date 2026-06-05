Record-high imports of Italian canned tomatoes to the USA in 2025

Their premium quality, health benefits and versatility win over American catering professionals and consumers.

NAPLES, Italy, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe promotional campaign, dedicated to showcasing the quality, safety, sustainability, and versatility of high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe and Italy, is back in the USA, building on the increasing recognition of Italian and European canned tomatoes.

US imports of canned tomatoes from the EU. (PRNewsfoto/Programme EU RED GOLD USA)

In 2025, US imports of canned tomato products from Italy reached an all-time peak of 51,840 tons, up from 49,999 tons in 2024 (and $88.8 million in value), with a record value of about $96 million. Imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union, surged from 51,430 tons in 2024 (and $94.2 million in value) to 52,768 tons in 2025 (and $99.8 million in value). In 2026, US imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union are projected to reach $102 million in value and 58,500 tons in volume, and US imports from Italy alone are projected to reach 57,000 tons in volume and $98.7 million in value.

"American consumers and food professionals are showing growing enthusiasm for Italian and European canned tomatoes, with demand in the US continuing to rise year after year," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "From professional kitchens to everyday home cooking, canned tomatoes from Europe continue to inspire a wide range of dishes thanks to their premium quality, rich taste and natural nutritional benefits."

The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe campaign, launched by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union, aims to deepen appreciation among US consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating canned tomatoes into their daily diets while enhancing appreciation for traditional European agricultural practices. Harvested and preserved at their peak, American consumers can enjoy intact the excellence of their true, wholesome flavor and maximize the health benefits of the lycopene they contain.

Whether whole peeled tomatoes with their perfect balance of sweetness and sourness, chopped tomatoes for convenience, tomato passata, with its intense flavor, cherry tomatoes or tomato concentrate to add intense body to your dishes, the range of tomato products available all come with the same assurance of the highest quality and safety standards.

For more information and to explore the flavorful world of European canned tomatoes, visit greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

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SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe