Record Light Truck Sales Lift AHM and Honda Brand to Sales Increases in 2019

- American Honda sales of cars and trucks rise 0.2% in 2019, with record annual truck sales (up 2.9%)

- Honda brand trucks set new annual record with gain of 3.4% for year

- Honda HR-V and CR-V set new annual records

- Acura SUVs remain strong, while ILX sales grow 30.3% for the year

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jan 03, 2020, 11:17 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

136,566

51,952

84,614

120,433

47,718

72,715

16,133

4,234

11,899

-12%

-19.9%

-6.3%

-12.9%

-21.6%

-6.1%

-3.8%

+6.2%

-6.9%
American Honda and Honda brand set all-time best annual sales records for light trucks in 2019, with Honda HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. HR-V also jumped 46% in December on record sales of 9,199 units.
American Honda and Honda brand set all-time best annual sales records for light trucks in 2019, with Honda HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. HR-V also jumped 46% in December on record sales of 9,199 units.
View PDF
American Honda and Honda brand set all-time best annual sales records for light trucks in 2019, with Honda HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. HR-V also jumped 46% in December on record sales of 9,199 units.

"In a highly competitive market, American Honda posted increased sales in 2019, including new records for both light trucks and electrified vehicles," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Honda also bucked industry trends by achieving a second straight year as the retail number one passenger car brand in America, so we head into 2020 with strong momentum."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda trucks set a new all-time annual sales record with HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. Civic remained strong, while electrified vehicles set a new annual mark, contributing to a 0.3% gain for the Honda brand in 2019.

  • In addition to a new annual sales record in 2019 (up 15.9%), HR-V jumped 45.7% in December on record sales of 9,199 units.
  • Ridgeline gained a robust 31% on sales of 3,757 units in December, up 9% for the year.
  • Civic led a strong showing for Honda passenger cars, with a 4th straight year as the retail #1 car in America and 10th straight year as the #1 compact car.
  • Honda electrified vehicles finished the year with a new annual record, gaining 18.6% on sales of 59,157 units.

Honda is headed for a second straight year as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, led by Civic's four-year run as America's best-selling car, while also setting a new record for electrified vehicle sales.

 

Honda SUVs will post 10 years of continuous growth in 2019, with a new CR-V Hybrid launching next year as our first hybrid-electric SUV.




Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura finished 2019 virtually on par with 2018, led by strong sales of RDX and MDX light truck models and with ILX starring as the gateway to the brand, posting major gains in December and for the year.

  • ILX jumped a robust 30.3% for the year – its best sales performance in four years with December sales of 1,305 units up 41.2%.
  • RDX posted its second best sales year in history with 62,876 units delivered — only the second time RDX has surpassed 60,000 sales.
  • MDX finished with sales of 52,019 in 2019, the eighth consecutive year with sales exceeding 50,000.

RDX topped Motor Trend's list of safest luxury SUVs of 2019 and is joined by the MDX, ILX, TLX and RLX in offering the AcuraWatch® suite of safety and driver-assistive features as standard equipment.

 

Acura SUVs have led luxury in retail sales to under-35-year-old buyers since 2012: RDX is #1 in segment and #3 luxury SUV overall, and MDX is the #1 3-row SUV in all of luxury.





American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


December 2019

December 2018

DSR** % Change

MoM % Change

December 2019

December 2018

DSR** % Change

YoY % Change

American Honda Total

136,566

155,115

-8.4%

-12.0%

1,608,170

1,604,828

0.2%

0.2%

Total Car Sales

51,952

64,860

-16.7%

-19.9%

706,463

728,695

-3.1%

-3.1%

Total Truck Sales

84,614

90,255

-2.5%

-6.3%

901,707

876,133

2.9%

2.9%

Honda

Total Car Sales

47,718

60,872

-18.5%

-21.6%

663,973

684,853

-3.0%

-3.0%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

72,715

77,469

-2.4%

-6.1%

786,812

761,041

3.4%

3.4%

Acura

Total Car Sales

4,234

3,988

10.4%

6.2%

42,490

43,842

-3.1%

-3.1%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

11,899

12,786

-3.2%

-6.9%

114,895

115,092

-0.2%

-0.2%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

46,070

51,918

-7.7%

-11.3%

603,197

600,195

0.5%

0.5%



Honda Division

41,908

48,146

-9.5%

-13.0%

561,726

558,284

0.6%

0.6%



Acura Division

4,162

3,772

14.8%

10.3%

41,471

41,911

-1.0%

-1.0%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

84,122

89,557

-2.3%

-6.1%

879,432

875,430

0.5%

0.5%



Honda Division

72,223

76,771

-2.2%

-5.9%

764,537

760,338

0.6%

0.6%



Acura Division

11,899

12,786

-3.2%

-6.9%

114,895

115,092

-0.2%

-0.2%

  Total Import Car Sales

5,882

12,942

-52.7%

-54.6%

103,266

128,500

-19.6%

-19.6%



Honda Division

5,810

12,726

-52.5%

-54.3%

102,247

126,569

-19.2%

-19.2%



Acura Division

72

216

-65.3%

-66.7%

1,019

1,931

-47.2%

-47.2%

  Total Import Truck Sales

492

698

-26.7%

-29.5%

22,275

703

3,068.6%

3,068.6%



Honda Division

492

698

-26.7%

-29.5%

22,275

703

3,068.6%

3,068.6%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

120,433

138,341

-9.5%

-12.9%

1,450,785

1,445,894

0.3%

0.3%



ACCORD

19,682

28,627

-28.5%

-31.2%

267,567

291,071

-8.1%

-8.1%



CIVIC

22,913

26,384

-9.7%

-13.2%

325,650

325,760

-0.0%

-0.0%



CLARITY

805

2,857

-70.7%

-71.8%

11,654

20,174

-42.2%

-42.2%



CR-Z

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

2

38

-94.7%

-94.7%



FIT

2,609

768

253.3%

239.7%

35,414

35,300

0.3%

0.3%



INSIGHT

1,709

2,235

-20.5%

-23.5%

23,686

12,510

89.3%

89.3%
















CR-V

36,098

42,079

-10.8%

-14.2%

384,168

379,013

1.4%

1.4%



HR-V

9,199

6,313

51.5%

45.7%

99,104

85,494

15.9%

15.9%



ODYSSEY

8,734

10,512

-13.6%

-16.9%

99,113

106,327

-6.8%

-6.8%



PASSPORT

3,677

0

0.0%

0.0%

36,085

0

0.0%

0.0%



PILOT

11,250

15,698

-25.5%

-28.3%

135,008

159,615

-15.4%

-15.4%



RIDGELINE

3,757

2,867

36.3%

31.0%

33,334

30,592

9.0%

9.0%














Acura Division Total

16,133

16,774

0.0%

-3.8%

157,385

158,934

-1.0%

-1.0%



ILX

1,305

924

46.9%

41.2%

14,685

11,273

30.3%

30.3%



NSX

10

17

-38.8%

-41.2%

238

170

40.0%

40.0%



RLX / RL

72

216

-65.3%

-66.7%

1,019

1,931

-47.2%

-47.2%



TLX

2,847

2,831

4.6%

0.6%

26,548

30,468

-12.9%

-12.9%
















MDX

5,636

5,948

-1.5%

-5.2%

52,019

51,512

1.0%

1.0%



RDX

6,263

6,838

-4.7%

-8.4%

62,876

63,580

-1.1%

-1.1%














Selling Days

25

26

307

307



**** Electrified Vehicles

4,700

7,125

-31.4%

-34.0%

61,978

52,880

17.2%

17.2%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

You just read:

Record Light Truck Sales Lift AHM and Honda Brand to Sales Increases in 2019

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jan 03, 2020, 11:17 ET