Record Light Truck Sales Lift AHM and Honda Brand to Sales Increases in 2019

Honda trucks set a new all-time annual sales record with HR-V and CR-V also reaching all-time annual bests. Civic remained strong, while electrified vehicles set a new annual mark, contributing to a 0.3% gain for the Honda brand in 2019. In addition to a new annual sales record in 2019 (up 15.9%), HR-V jumped 45.7% in December on record sales of 9,199 units.

Ridgeline gained a robust 31% on sales of 3,757 units in December, up 9% for the year.

Civic led a strong showing for Honda passenger cars, with a 4 th straight year as the retail #1 car in America and 10 th straight year as the #1 compact car.

Honda electrified vehicles finished the year with a new annual record, gaining 18.6% on sales of 59,157 units.



