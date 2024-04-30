Record Number of Powerball® Players Entered Drawing From Their Phone Using Jackpocket Lottery App

Jackpocket Reports March Results, Most Successful Month in Company History for Orders and Activity on App

Available in 18 Jurisdictions, Jackpocket App Used for 3.6% of National Powerball Sales in Run Up to $1.33 Billion Jackpot

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, announced record participation in Powerball® in the month of March through its lottery courier platform. Notably, Jackpocket experienced its third highest week in number of orders and active users in company history during the run up to the $1.33 billion Powerball® jackpot on April 6th.

A $2 million Powerball prize has been won in New York with a ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app.

"We are in an exciting new era of unprecedented high jackpots," said Peter Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "With the most recent billion-dollar jackpot, we saw a new record for app-based Powerball® orders and user activity. Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient, and we are thrilled to provide lottery participants another way to try their hand at taking home the grand prize."

Jackpocket allows users to place ticket orders from their mobile devices or online. Of the 18 jurisdictions where Jackpocket operates, user activity on the Jackpocket app saw a notable jump week over week for the following states in the lead up to the $1.33 billion Powerball® jackpot drawing on April 6th:

Ohio : +51%

: +51% New Jersey +30%

+30% New York : +34%

: +34% Texas : +39%

: +39% Massachusetts : +34%

Additionally, throughout this recent billion dollar Powerball® run, Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 10% of Powerball® tickets sold for particular drawings across all jurisdictions where Jackpocket is live, and reached an even higher market share on certain drawing days in some states:

21% in Arkansas

14% in New York

13% in New Jersey

12% in Texas

11% in Colorado

Jackpocket users won $7.6 million in Powerball® prizes in March and $13.3 million total in Powerball® prizes through the entire recent billion dollar Powerball® run culminating with the April 6th jackpot drawing, including a $2 million prize win in Ohio and two $1 million prize wins in New York and New Jersey, respectively.

Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington DC, and West Virginia, where lottery fans can play Powerball®, Mega Millions®, and their local state games right from their phone.

*Number one ranked lottery app according to data from AppFollow.

