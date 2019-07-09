Record-Setting 28 Emergency Departments Earn 2019 ENA Lantern Awards

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 28 emergency departments from across the United States have been named recipients of the Emergency Nurses Association's 2019 Lantern Award, the association announced Tuesday.

The award – named in honor of Florence Nightingale, who famously worked to improve and change nursing care in the 19th Century – recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research. EDs are encouraged to share their stories which highlight their commitment to care of patients, as well as the well-being of nursing staff.

Initiatives to reduce the number of injuries from falls, improve patient satisfaction scores and streamline the approach to stroke alerts are a few of the examples Lantern recipients shared in their applications which were reviewed by ENA's Lantern Award Committee.

"It is exciting that 28 emergency departments achieved this prestigious ENA Lantern Award recognition," said ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN. "This award validates the exemplary care they provide to each patient, their families and their colleagues."

The 2019 Lantern Award recipients are:

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital Emergency Department – Barrington, Illinois

Akron Children's Hospital – Mahoning Valley Emergency Department – Boardman, Ohio

Anschutz Emergency Department – Children's Hospital Colorado – Aurora, Colorado

Bethesda North Hospital Emergency Department – TriHealth – Cincinnati, Ohio

Cape Coral Hospital Emergency Department – Lee Health – Cape Coral, Florida

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Emergency Department – Atlanta, Georgia

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Emergency Department – Los Angeles, California

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital Emergency Department – Medina, Ohio

Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida Emergency Department – Cape Coral, Florida

Inova Loudoun Ashburn HealthPlex Emergency Department – Leesburg, Virginia

Inspira Medical Center, Vineland Emergency Department – Vineland, New Jersey

Marta and Carlos J. Arboleya Jr. Baptist Children's Emergency Center – Miami, Florida

Memorial Hermann Cypress Emergency Department – Cypress, Texas

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center Emergency Department – The Woodlands, Texas

Moses Cone Emergency Department – Greensboro, North Carolina

Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children Emergency Department – Wilmington, Delaware

Northern Westchester Hospital at Northwell Health Emergency Department – Mount Kisco, New York

Palos Community Hospital Emergency Department – Palos Heights, Illinois

Porter Adventist Hospital Emergency Department – Denver, Colorado

Seattle Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Seattle, Washington

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Ft. Thomas Emergency Department – Ft. Thomas, Kentucky

Sutter Roseville Medical Center Emergency Department – Roseville, California

The University of Colorado Hospital Emergency Department (UCHealth) – Aurora, Colorado

The University of Kansas Hospital Emergency Department – Kansas City, Kansas

The Valley Hospital's David F. Bolger Emergency Department – Ridgewood, New Jersey

Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – Georgetown, South Carolina

UPMC St. Margaret Emergency Department – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Emergency Department – Glendale, California

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

