Record-setting Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Featured on 2026 Best Law Firms List

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The experienced team of personal injury and wrongful death attorneys at Dallas' Hamilton Wingo is recognized in the 2026 edition of the annual Best Law Firms rankings from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America.

Hamilton Wingo has won some of the largest jury awards in U.S. history in serious injury and wrongful death cases, including a record-setting $7.37 billion verdict issued by a Dallas jury two years ago.

The 2026 Best Law Firms list features Hamilton Wingo as a leading firm for personal injury and product liability lawsuits, as well as commercial litigation. Hamilton Wingo has been named a Best Law Firm for multiple years.

In addition to the firm's recent Best Law Firms honors, Hamilton Wingo was recognized earlier this year by TopVerdict.com for winning one of last year's Top 20 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas in a case against Walmart, which was among the year's Top 10 Motor Vehicle Accident Verdicts.

Hamilton Wingo represents individuals and families against large corporations and insurance companies in Dallas, North Texas, and across the U.S. The firm is highly regarded as a national leader in cases involving significant injuries or deaths resulting from the negligent or unlawful actions of others.

The past year has been busy at Hamilton Wingo, with the firm's attorneys preparing pending cases for trial, negotiating multiple out-of-court settlements, and investigating potential lawsuits involving everything from trucking and airline crashes to dangerous workplaces.

The firm continued to expand its expertise with the promotion of experienced trial attorney Sean Cook to partner and the additions of proven personal injury attorneys Grant Boston and Delma Gorostieta.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, with billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

