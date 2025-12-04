Trial Attorney Brad Jackson of Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Earns Spot in Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of D Magazine have inducted experienced attorney Brad Jackson of the Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo as a member of the Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame following his 15th consecutive year in the publication's annual ranking of the city's top attorneys.

Mr. Jackson has represented individuals and families across North Texas for more than 30 years, earning a track record of verdicts and settlements totaling over $1 billion for his clients. He is one of the rare lawyers to have been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than two decades.

When Mr. Jackson first appeared on the annual list of the city's top lawyers, Instagram was still months away, and the 10 largest verdicts awarded in Texas that year totaled less than $500 million.

A little more than a decade later, Mr. Jackson and Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton won a $7.37 billion verdict for a local family in one wrongful death case. The Dallas jury's award was the largest of 2022 in any U.S. courtroom and one of the largest against a corporation in the nation's history.

Since then, Mr. Jackson has helped Hamilton Wingo secure two consecutive titles as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Dallas in Texas Lawyer's Best Of rankings, as well as multiple appearances on the annual Best Law Firms list published by The Best Lawyers in America.

Today, he is working on several upcoming cases for victims and families covering dangerous workplaces, preventable highway crashes, unsafe business facilities, and several others. Like all the attorneys at Hamilton Wingo, Mr. Jackson provides a level of commitment and attention to detail that our clients expect and deserve.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, with billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation.

