Record Truck and Robust Car Sales Drive Solid July Gains for American Honda

- Record Honda truck sales plus strong Acura performance push American Honda trucks to best-ever July

- Honda Civic continues stellar performance with 11% July sales increase

- Honda CR-V sales top 33,000, as Ridgeline and Passport team to push Honda trucks to new July record

- Acura ILX continues to demonstrate segment retail sales leadership with 40% jump

- Acura RDX and MDX combine for nearly 10,000 units; MDX gains 9% in best month of 2019

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Aug 01, 2019, 10:43 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

 

Honda

 

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

141,296

62,796

78,500

128,537

59,759

68,778

12,759

3,037

9,722

+1.9%

+1.8%

+2.1%

+2.5%

+1.9%

+3.1%

-3.7%

-1.1%

-4.5%
American Honda reported a 1.9% total sales increase for July, with a new truck sales record and another strong month for Civic which gained 10.9 percent for the month.
American Honda reported a 1.9% total sales increase for July, with a new truck sales record and another strong month for Civic which gained 10.9 percent for the month.
American Honda reported a 1.9% total sales increase for July, with a new truck sales record and another strong month for Civic which gained 10.9 percent for the month.

"Despite industry headwinds, our strategic approach to the market continues to pay dividends for both the Honda and Acura brands," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Honda strengthened its position as the #1 retail passenger car brand in America in July, even as we grow our SUV sales. Additionally, Acura maintained strong SUV sales and segment-leading performance from our gateway models which are key to bringing young buyers into the brand."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda trucks set a new July record, gaining 3.1% from strong performances across the lineup. Honda cars also delivered in July, with Civic gaining in double-digits, Accord topping 24,000 units and electrified models exceeding 5,000 sales.

  • Civic sustained strong momentum, up 10.9% on sales of 29,167 units.
  • Despite somewhat tight supply, CR-V continued to lead Honda brand sales with 33,656 vehicles delivered in July.
  • Ridgeline jumped 10.5% on sales of 2,749 vehicles.
  • Pilot remained strong with 11,874 deliveries and Passport notched 3,511 sales, even as several new competitors enter the market.

Honda is the retail #1 passenger car brand in America through the first half of 2019, gaining the most share of any mainstream brand and actually growing its lead. 

 

Kelley Blue Book has named Honda the Most Awarded Brand of 2019 for its decades-long delivery of strong resale value and reliability.

 















Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

ILX continued to play a key role as the gateway to the Acura lineup, increasing sales for the 10th straight month, while RDX and MDX approached 10,000 sales and RDX maintained its position as 3rd best retail-selling vehicle in all of luxury.    

  • Sales of the ILX sport sedan jumped 40% in July, increasing sales in an otherwise declining segment.
  • MDX gained 9% on sales of 4,788 units for the month, helping Acura's flagship SUV stay on pace for an 8th straight year of 50,000 in sales.
  • RDX continues to lead the compact luxury SUV segment in retail sales through July, logging 4,934 deliveries for the month.

MDX is on its way to an eighth straight year with sales topping 50K and remains the #1 3-row luxury SUV of all-time.

 

ILX is the fastest growing vehicle in its class and with 27.8% growth this year has taken over as retail #1 compact luxury sedan.

 



















American Honda Vehicle Sales for July 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


July 2019

July 2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

July 2019

July 2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

141,296

138,602

-2.1%

1.9%

918,291

926,426

-0.9%

-0.9%

Total Car Sales

62,796

61,714

-2.3%

1.8%

419,106

432,859

-3.2%

-3.2%

Total Truck Sales

78,500

76,888

-2.0%

2.1%

499,185

493,567

1.1%

1.1%

Honda

Total Car Sales

59,759

58,643

-2.2%

1.9%

395,117

406,357

-2.8%

-2.8%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

68,778

66,712

-1.0%

3.1%

436,648

434,169

0.6%

0.6%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,037

3,071

-5.1%

-1.1%

23,989

26,502

-9.5%

-9.5%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

9,722

10,176

-8.3%

-4.5%

62,537

59,398

5.3%

5.3%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

54,654

49,597

5.8%

10.2%

348,008

364,762

-4.6%

-4.6%



Honda Division

51,659

46,674

6.3%

10.7%

324,734

339,330

-4.3%

-4.3%



Acura Division

2,995

2,923

-1.6%

2.5%

23,274

25,432

-8.5%

-8.5%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

76,666

76,888

-4.3%

-0.3%

481,973

493,567

-2.3%

-2.3%



Honda Division

66,944

66,712

-3.7%

0.3%

419,436

434,169

-3.4%

-3.4%



Acura Division

9,722

10,176

-8.3%

-4.5%

62,537

59,398

5.3%

5.3%

  Total Import Car Sales

8,142

12,117

-35.5%

-32.8%

71,098

68,097

4.4%

4.4%



Honda Division

8,100

11,969

-35.0%

-32.3%

70,383

67,027

5.0%

5.0%



Acura Division

42

148

-72.8%

-71.6%

715

1,070

-33.2%

-33.2%

  Total Import Truck Sales

1,834

0

0.0%

0.0%

17,212

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

1,834

0

0.0%

0.0%

17,212

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

128,537

125,355

-1.6%

2.5%

831,765

840,526

-1.0%

-1.0%



ACCORD

24,144

24,927

-7.0%

-3.1%

153,579

163,217

-5.9%

-5.9%



CIVIC

29,167

26,311

6.4%

10.9%

198,339

202,553

-2.1%

-2.1%



CLARITY

852

1,615

-49.4%

-47.2%

7,897

9,425

-16.2%

-16.2%



CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

2

34

-94.1%

-94.1%



FIT

3,378

3,818

-15.1%

-11.5%

20,534

28,882

-28.9%

-28.9%



INSIGHT

2,218

1,972

8.0%

12.5%

14,766

2,246

557.4%

557.4%
















CR-V

33,656

32,844

-1.6%

2.5%

210,600

212,424

-0.9%

-0.9%



HR-V

7,877

9,085

-16.8%

-13.3%

53,056

54,640

-2.9%

-2.9%



ODYSSEY

9,111

9,269

-5.6%

-1.7%

56,611

60,524

-6.5%

-6.5%



PASSPORT

3,511

0

0.0%

0.0%

18,051

0

0.0%

0.0%



PILOT

11,874

13,026

-12.5%

-8.8%

80,326

89,105

-9.9%

-9.9%



RIDGELINE

2,749

2,488

6.1%

10.5%

18,004

17,476

3.0%

3.0%














Acura Division Total

12,759

13,247

-7.5%

-3.7%

86,526

85,900

0.7%

0.7%



ILX

1,224

874

34.4%

40.0%

8,180

6,400

27.8%

27.8%



NSX

10

3

220.0%

233.3%

161

96

67.7%

67.7%



RLX / RL

42

148

-72.8%

-71.6%

715

1,070

-33.2%

-33.2%



TLX

1,761

2,046

-17.4%

-13.9%

14,933

18,936

-21.1%

-21.1%
















MDX

4,788

4,392

4.7%

9.0%

27,422

26,292

4.3%

4.3%



RDX

4,934

5,784

-18.1%

-14.7%

35,115

33,106

6.1%

6.1%














Selling Days

25

24

178

178



**** Electrified Vehicles

5,354

5,433

-5.4%

-1.5%

37,791

21,408

76.5%

76.5%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

