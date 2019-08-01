Record Truck and Robust Car Sales Drive Solid July Gains for American Honda
- Record Honda truck sales plus strong Acura performance push American Honda trucks to best-ever July
- Honda Civic continues stellar performance with 11% July sales increase
- Honda CR-V sales top 33,000, as Ridgeline and Passport team to push Honda trucks to new July record
- Acura ILX continues to demonstrate segment retail sales leadership with 40% jump
- Acura RDX and MDX combine for nearly 10,000 units; MDX gains 9% in best month of 2019
Aug 01, 2019, 10:43 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
141,296
|
62,796
|
78,500
|
128,537
|
59,759
|
68,778
|
12,759
|
3,037
|
9,722
|
+1.9%
|
+1.8%
|
+2.1%
|
+2.5%
|
+1.9%
|
+3.1%
|
-3.7%
|
-1.1%
|
-4.5%
"Despite industry headwinds, our strategic approach to the market continues to pay dividends for both the Honda and Acura brands," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Honda strengthened its position as the #1 retail passenger car brand in America in July, even as we grow our SUV sales. Additionally, Acura maintained strong SUV sales and segment-leading performance from our gateway models which are key to bringing young buyers into the brand."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda trucks set a new July record, gaining 3.1% from strong performances across the lineup. Honda cars also delivered in July, with Civic gaining in double-digits, Accord topping 24,000 units and electrified models exceeding 5,000 sales.
|
Honda is the retail #1 passenger car brand in America through the first half of 2019, gaining the most share of any mainstream brand and actually growing its lead.
|
Kelley Blue Book has named Honda the Most Awarded Brand of 2019 for its decades-long delivery of strong resale value and reliability.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
ILX continued to play a key role as the gateway to the Acura lineup, increasing sales for the 10th straight month, while RDX and MDX approached 10,000 sales and RDX maintained its position as 3rd best retail-selling vehicle in all of luxury.
|
MDX is on its way to an eighth straight year with sales topping 50K and remains the #1 3-row luxury SUV of all-time.
|
ILX is the fastest growing vehicle in its class and with 27.8% growth this year has taken over as retail #1 compact luxury sedan.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for July 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
July 2019
|
July 2018
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
July 2019
|
July 2018
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
141,296
|
138,602
|
-2.1%
|
1.9%
|
918,291
|
926,426
|
-0.9%
|
-0.9%
|
Total Car Sales
|
62,796
|
61,714
|
-2.3%
|
1.8%
|
419,106
|
432,859
|
-3.2%
|
-3.2%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
78,500
|
76,888
|
-2.0%
|
2.1%
|
499,185
|
493,567
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
59,759
|
58,643
|
-2.2%
|
1.9%
|
395,117
|
406,357
|
-2.8%
|
-2.8%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
68,778
|
66,712
|
-1.0%
|
3.1%
|
436,648
|
434,169
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,037
|
3,071
|
-5.1%
|
-1.1%
|
23,989
|
26,502
|
-9.5%
|
-9.5%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
9,722
|
10,176
|
-8.3%
|
-4.5%
|
62,537
|
59,398
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
54,654
|
49,597
|
5.8%
|
10.2%
|
348,008
|
364,762
|
-4.6%
|
-4.6%
|
Honda Division
|
51,659
|
46,674
|
6.3%
|
10.7%
|
324,734
|
339,330
|
-4.3%
|
-4.3%
|
Acura Division
|
2,995
|
2,923
|
-1.6%
|
2.5%
|
23,274
|
25,432
|
-8.5%
|
-8.5%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
76,666
|
76,888
|
-4.3%
|
-0.3%
|
481,973
|
493,567
|
-2.3%
|
-2.3%
|
Honda Division
|
66,944
|
66,712
|
-3.7%
|
0.3%
|
419,436
|
434,169
|
-3.4%
|
-3.4%
|
Acura Division
|
9,722
|
10,176
|
-8.3%
|
-4.5%
|
62,537
|
59,398
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
8,142
|
12,117
|
-35.5%
|
-32.8%
|
71,098
|
68,097
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|
Honda Division
|
8,100
|
11,969
|
-35.0%
|
-32.3%
|
70,383
|
67,027
|
5.0%
|
5.0%
|
Acura Division
|
42
|
148
|
-72.8%
|
-71.6%
|
715
|
1,070
|
-33.2%
|
-33.2%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
1,834
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
17,212
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
1,834
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
17,212
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
128,537
|
125,355
|
-1.6%
|
2.5%
|
831,765
|
840,526
|
-1.0%
|
-1.0%
|
ACCORD
|
24,144
|
24,927
|
-7.0%
|
-3.1%
|
153,579
|
163,217
|
-5.9%
|
-5.9%
|
CIVIC
|
29,167
|
26,311
|
6.4%
|
10.9%
|
198,339
|
202,553
|
-2.1%
|
-2.1%
|
CLARITY
|
852
|
1,615
|
-49.4%
|
-47.2%
|
7,897
|
9,425
|
-16.2%
|
-16.2%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2
|
34
|
-94.1%
|
-94.1%
|
FIT
|
3,378
|
3,818
|
-15.1%
|
-11.5%
|
20,534
|
28,882
|
-28.9%
|
-28.9%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,218
|
1,972
|
8.0%
|
12.5%
|
14,766
|
2,246
|
557.4%
|
557.4%
|
CR-V
|
33,656
|
32,844
|
-1.6%
|
2.5%
|
210,600
|
212,424
|
-0.9%
|
-0.9%
|
HR-V
|
7,877
|
9,085
|
-16.8%
|
-13.3%
|
53,056
|
54,640
|
-2.9%
|
-2.9%
|
ODYSSEY
|
9,111
|
9,269
|
-5.6%
|
-1.7%
|
56,611
|
60,524
|
-6.5%
|
-6.5%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,511
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
18,051
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
11,874
|
13,026
|
-12.5%
|
-8.8%
|
80,326
|
89,105
|
-9.9%
|
-9.9%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,749
|
2,488
|
6.1%
|
10.5%
|
18,004
|
17,476
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
Acura Division Total
|
12,759
|
13,247
|
-7.5%
|
-3.7%
|
86,526
|
85,900
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
ILX
|
1,224
|
874
|
34.4%
|
40.0%
|
8,180
|
6,400
|
27.8%
|
27.8%
|
NSX
|
10
|
3
|
220.0%
|
233.3%
|
161
|
96
|
67.7%
|
67.7%
|
RLX / RL
|
42
|
148
|
-72.8%
|
-71.6%
|
715
|
1,070
|
-33.2%
|
-33.2%
|
TLX
|
1,761
|
2,046
|
-17.4%
|
-13.9%
|
14,933
|
18,936
|
-21.1%
|
-21.1%
|
MDX
|
4,788
|
4,392
|
4.7%
|
9.0%
|
27,422
|
26,292
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
RDX
|
4,934
|
5,784
|
-18.1%
|
-14.7%
|
35,115
|
33,106
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
178
|
178
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
5,354
|
5,433
|
-5.4%
|
-1.5%
|
37,791
|
21,408
|
76.5%
|
76.5%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
