Recorded Future Awarded Threat Intelligence Contract for Accelerated Security With U.S. Cyber Command

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the global leader in security intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a Production-Other Transaction Agreement (P-OTA) contract facilitated by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for threat intelligence, paving the way for the company to provide real-time threat analysis to approved federal agencies on an expedited basis. The P-OTA, with a ceiling value of $50 million, also marks the first P-OTA contract awarded by the U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Enterprise.

Recorded Future delivers relevant, real-time threat intelligence powered by machine learning to manage risk. The company's patented technology automatically collects and analyzes information and provides invaluable context for better decision-making on potential threats.

Under this contract, Recorded Future will provide commercial threat reporting to support USCYBERCOM's ability to direct the operation and defense of specified Department of Defense Information Networks (DODIN).

"We are grateful to be awarded this contract with USCYBERCOM and look forward to sharing our intelligence to better secure federal government infrastructure. The DIU team was a true partner throughout this process, from prototype to production. They've helped to reinforce bridges between private and public organizations, empowering those on the front lines of cyber defense to act quickly with the context they need to make critical decisions." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Recorded Future

The P-OTA, finalized on September 26, 2019, was issued based on Recorded Future's successful completion of their prototype OTA with DIU. For additional questions, contact DIU at questions@diu.mil.

Accelerating Security Through Continued Innovation

Recorded Future detects reporting of new vulnerabilities, exploits, indicators of compromise (IOCs), exposed company assets, and threat actors targeting organizations and industries. It captures and structures this information — billions of indexed facts linked to sources and authors, and across all languages — for security and risk analysis.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

About DIU

Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) accelerates the adoption of commercial technology and methodologies into the U.S. military to strengthen our nation's security. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, and the Pentagon, DIU connects the Department of Defense customers with leading technology companies to prototype and transition of commercial solutions into the field within 12 to 24 months. Learn more at www.diu.mil.

SOURCE Recorded Future

Related Links

http://www.recordedfuture.com

