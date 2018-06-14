Recorded Future Honored With 'Best Threat Intelligence Technology' at SC Awards Europe

Recorded Future arms security teams with the only universal threat intelligence solution, powered by patented machine learning to lower cyber risk. Its technology collects and analyzes information from an unrivalled breadth of sources, aggregates customer-proprietary data, and provides invaluable context in real time, which is packaged for human analysis or integration with security technologies.

Recorded Future Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Staffan Truvé stated, "We are honored to have won the SC Awards Europe Best Threat Intelligence Technology category. This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts in helping companies to tackle the cybersecurity threats they face on a daily basis. By providing them with actionable and contextualized threat intelligence we empower organizations to make informed decisions that better protect networks and delivers a real return on their security investment."

The SC Awards Europe are the information security industry's most prominent recognition. Winners in the Threat Technology categories are decided by a panel of expert judges, hand-picked by SC Media UK's editorial team for their breadth of knowledge and experience in the information security industry. The awards honor both the cybersecurity professionals working behind the scenes, and the products and services that help protect today's corporate world from countless, ever-changing threats.

SC Media UK Editor-in-Chief Tony Morbin commented, "We are really delighted with the high caliber of entries this year. Our winners have had to be really exceptional to stand out in such a vibrant and dynamic industry, and we offer them our fullest congratulations."

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers the only complete threat intelligence solution powered by patented machine learning to lower risk. We empower organizations to reveal unknown threats before they impact business, and enable teams to respond to alerts 10 times faster. To supercharge the efforts of security teams, our technology automatically collects and analyzes intelligence from technical, open web, and dark web sources and aggregates customer-proprietary data. Recorded Future delivers more context than threat feeds, updates in real time so intelligence stays relevant, and centralizes information ready for human analysis, collaboration, and integration with security technologies. 91 percent of the Fortune 100 use Recorded Future. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

