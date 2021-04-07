Recorded Future Invests in Data Security Provider SecurityTrails

BOSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced it has invested in data security company SecurityTrails as part of its strategy to invest in early-stage companies that support its mission of making intelligence the great equalizer through persistent and pervasive data collection and analysis. A technology partner since 2018, SecurityTrails provides Recorded Future with key data sources to help ensure the broadest and deepest data collection capabilities for its Intelligence Platform.

"The intelligence generated by our platform serves a vital role for security teams as they work daily to disrupt adversaries and bolster their security posture. Our unrivaled data set of open source, dark web, and technical sources is what sets us apart, so it's critical that we continuously add new types of data at exponentially increasing rates. SecurityTrails is an important part of this process, and we're delighted to support the company's strategy and invest in its growth." – Bill Ladd, Chief Data Scientist, Recorded Future

Founded in 2017, SecurityTrails' technology and resulting data includes deep interaction with DNS servers, historical DNS records, reverse DNS, IP blocks, domain names, associated domain names, WHOIS data, open ports, SSL Certificate Transparency logs, and more. The data sourced from SecurityTrails is ingested through Recorded Future's Intelligence Graph , its proprietary data collection engine.

"We're very excited about our recent investment round. As a product-centric company, we at SecurityTrails can't wait to further our mission of being the Total Internet Inventory." - Chris Ueland, CEO, SecurityTrails

SecurityTrails is a total inventory that curates comprehensive domain and IP address data for users and applications that demand clarity. By combining current and historic data of all Internet assets, SecurityTrails is the proven solution for 3rd-party risk assessment, attack surface reduction and threat hunting. Their powerful API uses real-time data foundations, and lightning-fast data stores to deliver internet assets faster and with greater accuracy. Over 100,000 users globally count on SecurityTrails' fast-detecting products to prevent the next big threat and eliminate any potential blindspots. This includes Fortune 500 companies, top security vendors, and governments. From knowing an organization's attack surface, shadow infrastructure, and spotting new domains, SecurityTrails makes sure there's nothing left to be discovered. Learn more at www.securitytrails.com and follow us on Twitter @securitytrails.

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

