Recorded Future Partners with Esri to Help Organizations Protect Their Most Critical Assets from Global Uncertainty

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced its integration with Esri , the global leader in location intelligence, to help public and private sector organizations protect their most critical assets. The integration of Recorded Future's Geopolitical Intelligence with ArcGIS Online , Esri's cloud-based mapping software solution, allows security teams and intelligence analysts to layer real-time intelligence into their geopolitical security strategy.

The dynamic threat landscape that exists for organizations today presents a unique challenge of needing to analyze risks in the digital environments as well as in the real world to protect personnel and physical assets. Security and intelligence teams have been faced with the impossible task of manually sifting through data in order to react before events unfold, and often face language barriers based on geography. By integrating Recorded Future's evidence-driven, real-time geopolitical intelligence with Esri, organizations can eliminate laborious manual data collection and accelerate critical decision-making.

"Being able to contextualize today's security threats with location data is a vital part for almost every organization's physical security posture. The integration of our industry-leading mapping and geospatial analytics software with Recorded Future's Intelligence Platform will be a significantly enhanced capability for users of both platforms to accelerate risk monitoring with high-confidence geopolitical insights." - Jeff Wilson, Manager, Emerging Business, Esri

Recorded Future's integration with Esri allows security teams to layer real-time intelligence of geopolitical risk and events on Esri maps to rapidly visualize, monitor, and respond to threats to their organization's operations and infrastructure. This includes access to intelligence on global events and risks that can provide insight on potential disruptions or threats to an organization. The integration positions real-time intelligence directly within industry-leading mapping and geospatial analytics software so intelligence analysts can take immediate action to secure their people, facilities, and products in an ever-changing world.

"Protecting both an organization's people and operational infrastructure, against geographic and political circumstances has a multitude of challenges, including the need for continuous monitoring, historical context to assess risk, and local-language translation. Honing the results of our vast intelligence and layering geopolitical data on Esri maps puts timely, relevant intelligence in the hands of analysts and security teams to address the specific needs related to business continuity and mitigate attacks and threats." – Craig Adams, Chief of Product & Engineering, Recorded Future

Learn more about Geopolitical Intelligence from Recorded Future and request a demo at www.recordedfuture.com/solutions/geopolitical-intelligence/ .

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

SOURCE Recorded Future

Related Links

http://www.recordedfuture.com

