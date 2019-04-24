Recorded Future Simplifies Intelligence Operations

BOSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest threat intelligence company, today announced the release of the Recorded Future Intelligence Goals Library to improve the usability of threat intelligence with easy-to-implement use-case alerting based on security workflows. With the Library, hundreds of cultivated use cases can be activated with the click of a button, helping organizations incorporate threat intelligence without requiring analyst expertise or days-long processes.

Upon adoption, Jeremy Scott, a director of NTT Security's Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC), remarked, "... before the Intelligence Goals Library, it took us three full days to set up all the alerts and queries for an organization. We can do it in 20 minutes now."

Organized into seven security categories — security operations, threat analysis, incident response, vulnerability management, risk analysis, fraud monitoring, and security industry leadership — the Intelligence Goals Library allows security professionals to intuitively gain access to real-time threat intelligence. Recorded Future allows information security professionals to reduce the time they spend setting up alerts manually, with direct impact to their desired security goals.

"The Intelligence Goals Library operationalizes two of the most challenging elements of establishing a strong threat intelligence strategy: identifying the right goals and distributing consistent context across a security organization. This launch allows all security professionals to align their program goals with their organization and shift to a proactive position through external intelligence." — Matt Kodama, Vice President, Products, Recorded Future

Intelligence-Powered Security Alignment

The Intelligence Goals Library houses alerting rules, queries, and integrations that help identify intelligence-led security workflows. Solution areas include:

Security Operations. Get ahead of risk to the organization by monitoring for potential threats, including malware, RATs, exploits, and rootkits.

Threat Analysis. Gain insight into vulnerability risk, data exposure incidents, brand mentions, and attack planning activities.

Incident Response. Monitor for data exposure incidents, like leaked credentials or company emails on code repositories.

Vulnerability Management. Identify high-risk vulnerabilities within the organization and gain insights on exploit kits, taking into account organizational priorities.

Risk Analysis. Evaluate and monitor threats related to your partners and supply chain with real-time alerting.

Fraud. Monitor the dark web and criminal communities for stolen assets, like credit cards or gift cards.

Security Leadership. Get a real-time picture of the latest threats, trends, and events that impact the threat landscape and an organization's security environment.

Recorded Future Delivering Value and Return on Investment for Customers

In an IDC White Paper sponsored by Recorded Future, "Organizations React to Security Threats More Efficiently and Cost Effectively With Recorded Future," IDC concluded that Recorded Future enabled security teams to identify threats to their organizations 10 times faster, while helping to resolve security incidents 63 percent faster when they do occur.

Today, it would take nearly 9,000 analysts, working eight hours a day, five days a week, for 52 weeks per year, to process the same amount of security event data that Recorded Future's machine analytics can process in the same time frame.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers the only complete threat intelligence solution powered by patented machine learning to lower risk. We empower organizations to reveal unknown threats before they impact business, and enable teams to respond to alerts 10 times faster. To supercharge the efforts of security teams, our technology automatically collects and analyzes intelligence from technical, open web, and dark web sources and aggregates customer-proprietary data. Recorded Future delivers more context than threat feeds, updates in real time so intelligence stays relevant, and centralizes information ready for human analysis, collaboration, and integration with security technologies. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

