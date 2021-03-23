Recorded Future's Third-Party Intelligence Solution Provides Unmatched Visibility for Mitigating Supply Chain Risk

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced enhancements to its Third-Party Intelligence solution, now enabling risk management and security teams to assess third parties up to 50 percent faster and proactively mitigate risk. New features include intelligence from high-tier dark web forums, such as ransomware extortion sites; alignment with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework ; and increased evidence details on leaked credentials, as well as integrations with leading third-party risk management solutions. With Recorded Future's Third-Party Intelligence, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams have access to the specialized intelligence needed to assess and act on an organization's supply chain risk landscape.

Research shows that more than 80 percent of organizations have suffered a third-party related breach in the past year. With today's workforce more interconnected than ever, the ability to assess initial vendor risk, monitor in real time, and react confidently with intelligence-backed decisions, is critical to mitigating reputational and financial losses.

"We are seeing high-profile third-party breaches such as SolarWinds dominate the headlines all too often now, sending security teams scrambling to understand whether their organizations are at risk. Current approaches to third-party risk management -- point-in-time questionnaire assessments -- are not enough to adequately assess risk on an ongoing basis. Effective digital supply chain risk management is a dynamic process that captures emerging risks right when they arise. When done correctly, it proactively puts intelligence in the hands of risk teams before losses can occur." – Craig Adams, Chief of Product & Engineering, Recorded Future

Built on the company's powerful data collection engine, its Intelligence Graph , Recorded Future's Third-Party Intelligence solution delivers real-time insights into the emerging threats from organizations' third parties, allowing for rapid vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring. Security teams also have access to Recorded Future's unrivaled set of open, dark web, and technical sources, providing visibility across the internet.

Recorded Future Third-Party Intelligence makes digital supply chain risk management more accessible and actionable than ever for GRC teams with features such as:

Deep Visibility to Unparalleled Data Sources - Fueled by the world's largest commercial data collection, Recorded Future is the only third-party intelligence provider to provide access to high-tier dark web forums, ransomware extortion sites, and a massive leaked credential and data dump library for the most complete picture of cyber risk.

- Fueled by the world's largest commercial data collection, Recorded Future is the only third-party intelligence provider to provide access to high-tier dark web forums, ransomware extortion sites, and a massive leaked credential and data dump library for the most complete picture of cyber risk. NIST Cybersecurity Framework Alignment - Recorded Future automatically maps to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, enabling organizations to quickly align intelligence alongside their existing business practices.

- Recorded Future automatically maps to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, enabling organizations to quickly align intelligence alongside their existing business practices. Actionable Remediation Details - Increased evidence details in leaked credentials and other risk indicators enables faster investigation, third-party collaboration, and risk mitigation.

Additionally, a key integration with the third-party risk management solution OneTrust Vendorpedia enables GRC teams to prioritize and automate vendor assessments by using real-time intelligence, allowing for more comprehensive risk management. Third-party intelligence from Recorded Future will also power OneTrust Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Exchange and CyberGRX , providing members of their risk exchanges with high-level risk information.

Learn more about Third-Party Intelligence from Recorded Future and request a demo at: https://www.recordedfuture.com/solutions/third-party-intelligence/

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

SOURCE Recorded Future

Related Links

http://www.recordedfuture.com

