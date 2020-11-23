Recording Artist Loren Gray And Superstar JoJo Siwa Headline Gen.G, Samsung "Among Us" Two-Day Event

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and Samsung are teaming up again for a two-day "Among Us" event to surprise and delight its fans on Nov 23 & 24, 2020 between 7 pm EST and 9 pm EST each day. Loren Gray and JoJo Siwa will headline the event and will be joined by a third celebrity mystery guest who will be revealed in the final moments of the second day. They'll be joining a group of gaming streamers to complete the group, including Shubble, OMGChad, Strawburry, and Gen.G creator Sydeon.

By following the stream and asking questions, fans will have to guess the Mystery Gamer for a chance to win Samsung prizes. All live streams will take place at Twitch.tv/samsungus .

Virgin Records recording artist Loren Gray was recently featured on Forbes' list of "TikTok's 7 Highest-Earning Stars." With over 100 million cumulative global streams of her songs, Loren's distinct brand of pop is built on the soul-baring honesty she's always granted her fans – which include a following of nearly 80 million across her socials.

One of TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2020, Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa is a YouTube sensation popstar, dancer, entrepreneur and bestselling author. Siwa connects with over 50 million fans through various social platforms and is poised to take the film world by storm in upcoming movie Paramount Pictures' Bounce, produced by Will Smith.

Winners will be entered into giveaways for SAMSUNG/Galaxy mobile products throughout the event. Fans can also speculate on the mystery guest by using #SamsungMysteryGamer

"I am so excited to play one of my favorite games with the fans," said Siwa "I can't wait to reveal the mystery guest. It's going to be a lot of fun to see and hear the fans speculate who the person might be."

This broadcast will be Samsung and Gen.G's 5th gaming activation this year which included popular broadcasts around Minecraft, Pubg Mobile, and Fortnite. The Fortnite activation in October, Mystic Map Mayhem, attracted over 3 million Fortnite players to play in unique customized Samsung maps.

