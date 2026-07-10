RecordPoint launches global partner program as AI adoption drives surge in data governance demand

New channel-first strategy gives resellers, consultancies and systems integrators a route into the fastest-growing budget line in regulated IT

SEATTLE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RecordPoint, the global data and AI governance platform, today announced the launch of its Global Partner Program, a formal channel program enabling partners to resell, co-sell and refer RecordPoint's technology to their customers.

The launch marks a strategic shift to a channel-first business model for RecordPoint, designed to help partners capitalise on rapidly growing demand for data and AI governance as organisations scale AI adoption.

"Every regulated organisation deploying AI right now is discovering the same thing: you cannot govern AI without first governing your data," RecordPoint CEO Anthony Woodward said.

"Data governance and AI governance have converged into a single conversation in every boardroom. AI is only as trustworthy as the data underneath it, and that realisation has turned data governance from a compliance line item into one of the fastest-growing budget priorities in enterprise IT."

The program offers two tracks. A reseller track spans four tiers — Aggregator, Certified, Select and Premier — with the entry-level Aggregator tier carrying no revenue requirement and handling software procurement and fulfilment, while higher tiers unlock greater margins in line with increasing revenue commitments. A parallel referral and co-sell track allows partners to work alongside RecordPoint's own sales teams. All partners complete technical and sales certifications before transacting, ensuring customers receive consistent expertise across the ecosystem.

RecordPoint positions itself as complementary to, not competitive with, its partners' services businesses: the platform is RecordPoint's, while configuration, file plans and the client relationship remain the partner's to own.

The program will be led by Christian Lucarelli, VP Global Partner Sales & Strategy, who joined RecordPoint in January from process intelligence and automation vendor Nintex, where he spent nearly a decade in senior leadership roles, most recently heading the company's global partner program.

"We've built this program so partners can monetise the data and AI governance opportunity from day one," Lucarelli said. "Certified enablement, deal registration, joint marketing and a customer book of named logos partners can lead with — the infrastructure is all there."

To support the program, RecordPoint is launching a new partner portal alongside dedicated enablement tracks covering sales, commercial, technical and delivery skills. The company has also committed partner marketing funds and co-branding resources, with deal registration and access to Microsoft's co-sell motion available to participating partners.

Woodward said the move reflects how buying behaviour has changed. "Organizations don't want to buy point software anymore. They want a partner who can advise on their entire data and AI strategy. RecordPoint provides the technology layer, and our partners bring the consulting, frameworks and implementation services that wrap around it. Together, that's the complete offering regulated organizations are asking for."

"We've reached the scale where the channel is the right lever to accelerate growth," Woodward added. "Our partners get a platform purpose-built for the conversation their customers are already having, backed by fifteen years of authority running the data lifecycle inside the world's most regulated organizations."

The program serves organizations globally including national and regional systems integrators, specialist data and information governance consultancies, managed service providers, Microsoft 365 and cloud advisory firms, and Big 4 advisory practices.

Learn more and register for RecordPoint's Partner Program launch and first Quarterly Partner Update on 23 July:

RecordPoint Quarterly Partner Update – July 2026 (APAC) Webinar

RecordPoint Quarterly Partner Update – July 2026 (NA) Webinar

You can also apply for the program at recordpoint.com/partner.

About RecordPoint

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sydney, RecordPoint is a global data-trust platform that enables organizations to discover, govern and control their information across systems, clouds and repositories. The platform provides AI-driven classification, regulatory compliance, lifecycle management and defensible disposal at enterprise scale. RecordPoint serves leading financial services institutions, government agencies and regulated industries worldwide.

SOURCE RecordPoint