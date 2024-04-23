RECOVER 180™ Announces Partnership with Arizona Cardinals All Star Quarterback Kyler Murray

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, the new, all-organic sports drink from beverage powerhouse Lance Collins, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with elite NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. This dynamic athlete and brand duo are excited to unite to champion premium performance and ideal recovery in sports and beyond, empowering athletes and sports fans to push boundaries and conquer new challenges.

Known for its balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, RECOVER 180 replenishes vital nutrients and accelerates post-performance hydration. As one of the most versatile and physically dynamic athletes in the league today, Kyler Murray pushes his body to its limits and is extremely calculated about what he fuels his body with. RECOVER 180's special composition of potassium, sodium, and magnesium allows Kyler to train harder and recover better than ever before.

"Joining forces with Kyler Murray is a natural fit for RECOVER 180," said Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180. "Kyler's commitment to excellence, and resilient dedication to his craft mirror our own values as a brand. Together, we look forward to inspiring athletes worldwide to elevate their performance and achieve their personal bests."

"I'm thrilled to partner with RECOVER 180 and be aligned with a brand that shares my passion for peak performance and innovation," said Kyler Murray. "Hydration plays a critical role in my training and overall performance. RECOVER 180 is hands down the best option on the market for healthy hydration and optimal recovery."

Together, RECOVER 180 and Kyler Murray are poised to make a significant impact on the world of sports and wellness, looking to inspire athletes of all ages and abilities to fuel their bodies with only the best to unlock their full potential. Murray joins a very impressive list of all-star athletes who back the beverage brand. NFL greats affiliated with RECOVER 180 include NFL greats Brock Purdy, Drew Brees, John Elway, Rob Gronkowski, and Michael Strahan, as well as other top athletes in other sports.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip and Amazon as well as regionally through King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected] . For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

Media Contact: Whitney Spielfogel, [email protected], 516-316-4201

Bacchus Agency, [email protected]

SOURCE RECOVER 180™