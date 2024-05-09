Recover 180™ Announces Partnership With Dallas Cowboys’ Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RECOVER 180™, the all-organic sports drink from renowned beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, announced its partnership with Dallas Cowboys' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown as he prepares for the NFL's summer training camps and his first season on the field.

After suffering a torn ACL in the 2023 pre-season, sidelining him for his rookie year, Overshown has been focused on rest, recovery, and a triumphant comeback to the field. Much like the mission of RECOVER 180 to replenish the body and support athletic achievement, Overshown's commitment aligns with the drink's ethos. As the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration, RECOVER 180 aims to enhance performance and recovery before, during, and after training, making the partnership with Overshown a natural fit.

"We are delighted to partner with DeMarvion as he prepares for a return to the field and the 2024-25 NFL season," said Lance Collins, CEO at RECOVER 180. "DeMarvion's determination and persistence amid his return to full health have been inspiring to watch, and we're honored to have helped play a role in his road to recovery. We're excited to continue to work with him as he makes his return to the field and encourages athletes worldwide to overcome challenges and to recover strong."

Overshown expressed excitement about partnering with RECOVER 180 to introduce their remarkable organic sports drink to athletes worldwide. "Hydration has played a vital role in my recovery journey, and I wholeheartedly trust in the outstanding formula of RECOVER 180. It's poised to give me the strength and endurance I require for summer training."

The NFL preseason for 2024-25 is set to start in late July, followed by the regular season commencing in early September, marking Overshown's eagerly awaited comeback to the game. Fans can anticipate further updates from Overshown and RECOVER 180 throughout the NFL season.

Consumers can find RECOVER 180 nationwide via Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip and Amazon as well as regionally through QFC, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected] . For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About RECOVER 180



Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online on Amazon.com.

