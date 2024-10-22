LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024-25 NBA season officially starts today, and RECOVER 180™, the only organic sports drink tailored for athletes, is excited to collaborate with top-tier players across the NBA to enhance their performance and recovery, before, during, and after every game. With its formula designed for optimal hydration, RECOVER 180 is the ultimate choice for athletes seeking organic, balanced hydration both on and off the court.

RECOVER 180™ Joins Forces With NBA Stars to Emphasize the Critical Role of Organic Hydration During the Basketball Season

RECOVER 180 is committed to supporting athletes at every level, from beginners to seasoned pros, ensuring they have what they need to stay hydrated and recover optimally. Whether it's NBA rookie Jared McCain gearing up for his debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers, veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield bringing his talents to the Golden State Warriors, or young players staying hydrated for their local basketball leagues, RECOVER 180 remains the go-to choice for athletes who want to perform and recover at their best.

"We're beyond excited to enter the 2024-25 NBA season with such remarkable talents like Jared McCain, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Austin Reaves, and Buddy Hield," said Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180. "We couldn't have assembled a more inspiring roster to showcase the grit, relentless drive, and unwavering commitment that embody the very essence of RECOVER 180. Their dedication truly brings our brand's core values of perseverance and resilience to life, just as we've championed since the beginning."

From coast to coast, Jackson-Davis, Hield, Reeves, and McCain are connecting with fans to emphasize the crucial balance between hydration and recovery for peak performance. Drawing from their experiences as professional athletes, they'll share how proper recovery is just as vital as hard training, underscoring the importance of consistency in both. As with all RECOVER 180 athlete partnerships, this collaboration aims to inspire athletes at every level to focus on their health, ensuring they're not just training intensely but recovering effectively.

Crafted with a unique blend of coconut water, electrolytes, and vitamins, RECOVER 180 delivers the essential hydration needed for strong recovery—without added sugars, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors. Designed for balanced hydration, it helps active individuals rehydrate, replenish, and recover faster, optimizing performance. By partnering with NBA stars who leave everything on the court, RECOVER 180 seeks to inspire athletes everywhere to push their limits, confident that its balanced hydration formula will help them bounce back quickly and stronger than ever.

RECOVER 180 is available for purchase nationwide via QuikTrip, Whole Foods, and Amazon as well as regionally through SaveMart/Lucky's, Erewhon, QFC, King Soopers, Smiths, G&M Oil, HyVee, Giant Eagle, King Kullen, Schnucks, Kroger MidAtlantic, Royal Farms, ShopRite, Wegman's, Kroger Nashville, Hot Spot convenience stores, Williams Foods, and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

Since its launch, RECOVER 180 has steadily expanded its retail and distribution presence with national launches at Discovery Land properties, as well as Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, and coast-to-coast availability at numerous retail chains. The company's partnerships also extend to premier independent distributors nationwide and can also be found online at Amazon and www.drinkrecover.com.

