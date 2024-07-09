RECOVER 180™ Announces Partnership With Golden State Warriors Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOVER 180™, the organic sports drink developed by renowned beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with NBA Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. As the 2024-2025 season approaches, RECOVER 180 is highlighting Trayce Jackson-Davis as a pivotal player to watch, recognized for his athleticism, scoring prowess, and defensive skills.

RECOVER 180™ announces its collaboration with NBA Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis made a significant impact in college basketball during his tenure at Indiana University. As he enters his second NBA season, Jackson-Davis has prioritized strength training during the off-season, using RECOVER 180's distinctive organic formula to enhance his performance and recovery before, during, and after training sessions.

RECOVER 180 stands out as the premier organic sports drink offering balanced hydration, empowering athletes to perform at their peak on and off the court. With its balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, RECOVER 180 delivers superior hydration to optimize athletic performance. Jackson-Davis joins a prestigious roster of elite athletes from the NBA, NFL, MLB, PGA, and beyond who have embraced RECOVER 180 for its superiority over conventional sports drinks.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Trayce Jackson-Davis, a standout NBA rookie who has made a remarkable impact on his team's success," stated Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180. "Trayce's dedication to excellence on the court perfectly aligns with RECOVER 180's mission to provide athletes with the essential fuel they need for sustained peak performance throughout the season."

Trayce Jackson-Davis expressed his appreciation for the partnership, remarking, "I am thrilled to partner with RECOVER 180. I've always been mindful of my nutrition, and their high-quality, natural products align perfectly with my approach to staying in peak condition. Their products help me maintain my conditioning by keeping my body fueled."

Keep an eye out for further updates from RECOVER 180 and Trayce Jackson-Davis as they shoot for the stars in preparation for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

RECOVER 180 is available for purchase nationwide at Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, and Amazon as well as regionally through QFC, King Soopers, HyVee, Smiths and more. RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit www.drinkrecover.com and follow @drinkrecover on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected]. For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9 fl oz bottles at leading retailers across the country including QuikTrip, QFC, King Soopers, Smiths and more, as well as online at drinkrecover.com or on Amazon.com.

www.drinkrecover.com | Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

Media Contact:

Whitney Spielfogel

[email protected]

516-316-4201

SOURCE RECOVER 180™