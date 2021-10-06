RecoveryOne Names Brian Harrigan as EVP

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne, a leading innovator in evidence-based solutions that personalize and improve the path to recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, today announced the appointment of Brian Harrigan as Executive Vice President of Employer Sales & Client Success.

Harrigan joins RecoveryOne as the company recently completed a successful Series C funding round that resulted in a $33 million cash infusion.

In his new role, Harrigan is responsible for formulating RecoveryOne's go-to-marketing strategy for the self-insured employer channel. He will lead efforts to develop the necessary infrastructure and build the team required to drive sales and expand program enrollment while nurturing and engaging existing clients.

Harrigan most recently served as Chief Sales Officer for Health Advocate. His considerable professional pedigree includes two decades of sales leadership roles in the healthcare industry.

"Brian is a great fit for this position," said RecoveryOne CEO Mark Luck Olson. "His deep understanding of the marketplace will help us expand our self-insured employer client base while maintaining the high level of engagement that our clients have come to expect. His experience will be an important asset to our team as we add the employer segment to our health plan home base."

Harrigan added, "I am excited to be a part of the RecoveryOne team. The RecoveryOne solution is a unique combination of individualized evidence-based care and innovative technology. I see such a significant need for this type of affordable solution that improves outcomes and reduces healthcare costs. It is really motivating to be part of a team that is bringing such a powerful value proposition to the market."

About RecoveryOne

RecoveryOne is a recovery-focused virtual physical therapy solution for employers, partners, and health plans. In reinventing MSK care delivery, we have created evidence-based programs rich in human-connected care and amplified through technology that help members from head to toe and everything in between. RecoveryOne is reimagining conventional MSK recovery by giving users a highly engaging and tailored experience that reduces costs and speeds recovery. For more information, visit RecoveryOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

