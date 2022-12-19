RecoveryOne Promotes Senior Leaders to C-suite and Expands Team to Support its Strategic Business Growth and Clinical Innovation

New positions recognize commitment in clinical expertise and business focus to maximize impact of virtual MSK solutions for health plans, employers and providers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne, a leading digital health innovator dedicated to improving clinical and economic outcomes for conditions stemming from musculoskeletal (MSK) disorders of all types, promoted two senior leaders to its C-suite and hired a new executive to accelerate the company's growth and scale its clinical innovation. Sean Kinsman, PT, DPT, OCS, has been promoted to Chief Clinical Officer from Vice President of Clinical Operations, John Araki has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer from Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration, and Josh Kaffee has joined the RecoveryOne team as Vice President of Client Implementation.

"Over the last year, we have grown and expanded our service and capabilities for health plans, employers and providers. The strengthening of our chief executive suite and continued expansion of senior leaders is a reflection of our successful business momentum, focus on strategic growth opportunities and commitment to clinical excellence," said Mark Luck Olson, CEO, RecoveryOne. "The addition of these proven leaders will help us continue to deliver on our mission as we scale to meet demand and provide a low-cost, easy-to-access clinically rigorous virtual musculoskeletal solution that improves health outcomes."

As Chief Clinical Officer, Sean Kinsman , PT, DPT, OCS, will continue to serve as RecoveryOne's clinical voice, crafting policy to optimize clinical efficacy and achieve high-performance outcomes, recruiting and nurturing clinical talent to provide first rate care for members, and developing innovative care delivery models to improve cost, quality, and experience. As the Vice President of Clinical Operations, Sean was instrumental in constructing an independent medical advisory board of orthopedic physicians and specialists to advise on clinical policy, establishing partnerships with academic research centers of excellence to generate peer-reviewed evidence, and developing clinical procedures and protocols to create the more than 200 rehabilitation pathways and 2000 therapeutic exercises on the platform.

As Chief Financial Officer, John Araki will lead strategic accounting and finance, corporate performance management, and also play a key role in evaluating strategic initiatives and corporate development opportunities. Additionally, John will continue to manage operational functions such as compliance and human resources to meet the needs of the company as it grows. In the last two years, John has seen the company through debt and equity financing activities, including its Series C funding round and HITRUST certification, a rigorous process that demonstrates the company's ability to meet key regulations and protect sensitive information.

Joining RecoveryOne as Vice President of Client Implementation, Josh Kaffee will drive the launch of client solutions to ensure successful, timely implementations. Previously, Josh led the implementation team at League where he was responsible for building best practices and methodologies to deliver consumer engagement and digital front-door mobile and web solutions for employers, payers, providers, and retail pharmacies. Josh has more than 20 years of working in healthcare consulting and implementation services, including at Emids and Evolent Health, as well as experience in leading client engagements with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

RecoveryOne offers a human-first approach, recognizing that no two people recover the same. Unlike competitors, the company has 200+ clinically-validated, condition-specific pathways and 2,000+ therapeutic exercises that collectively address the entire body, providing the industry's only full-body virtual physical therapy and MSK solution. The solution dynamically adjusts based on the individual's performance and healing process and includes Motion Trainer, a sensorless computer vision and AI technology capability that provides visual and audio guidance to help members perform their exercises correctly. Combined with access to physical therapists and certified health coaches, RecoveryOne delivers an enhanced interactive experience that drives better adherence and patient engagement which leads to better clinical outcomes.

With the promotions of Kinsman and Araki and the addition of Kaffee, RecoveryOne is positioned to expand into new markets, support consumer success and scale its clinical offerings with a lower-cost, more accessible and complete solution than others in this market.

About RecoveryOne

RecoveryOne is a recovery-focused virtual physical therapy solution for employers, partners, and health plans. In reinventing MSK care delivery, we have created evidence-based programs rich in human-connected care and amplified through technology that help members from head to toe and everything in between. RecoveryOne is reimagining conventional MSK recovery by giving users a highly engaging and tailored experience that reduces costs and speeds recovery. For more information, visit RecoveryOne.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

