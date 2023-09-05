Recruiting a leader to transform your business

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our retained search firm Life Science Partner uses the tagline "Recruiting Transformational Leaders," and we often are asked how to assess a candidate's potential to transform a company or organization's effectiveness. Here, I outline our methodologies for identifying prospective transformational leaders:

Agree on the absolute "must haves." It's critically important from the initiation of the search that all members involved in the process are on the same page and define the non-negotiable attributes upfront.

Develop the go-to-market gameplan. It's imperative to define not just the prospective candidate, but also the overall market. Companies that have successfully exited through acquisition or transitioned from private to public via IPO are solid sources for identifying "transformational leaders." Those who have been grounded in large companies with excellent processes and training can be excellent candidates as well.

Use online resources to qualify prospects. The LinkedIn profile can be an excellent resource to confirm an individual's trajectory and general track record. Life Science Partner typically finds leaders within conferences and corporate management structures while using LinkedIn as a confirmation source.

Interview beyond the resume. For both Life Science Partner and our clients, Zoom interviews have greatly increased the search velocity and our ability to engage more members of the organization in the interview process. A resume is typically comprised of goals achieved and projects accomplished but we find it more relevant to understand "how" the individual reached their resume milestones. We find points of resilience, where things did not go according to plan to understand the candidate's self-awareness and leadership style.

Conduct references off the record. The most important references are from confidential former employees or co-workers who can add a finer illustration to a finalist's career. Usually from the standard reference list, one can ask the question "how were relations with his/her boss?" or "whom did he/she disagree with and how did that change the team dynamic?"

Life Science Partner celebrated 20 years of recruiting leaders for medical device, biopharmaceutical, and healthcare IT/AI organizations in 2023. While our portfolio of clients and the composition of our team has grown, our commitment to recruiting leaders who can transform your organization remains unchanged. The proof is in the catalytic individuals whom we recruit to transform organizations to improve the lives of the patients they serve.

