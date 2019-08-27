Recruitment for the World Tourism Exchange Haikou 2019 (WTE) in Full Swing at AGC 2019

Authorized by the Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Haikou, the key tasks of the BSL delegation were to promote the rich tourism and cultural resources of Haikou, expand in the US tourist market, establish long-term partnerships with North American travel operators, attract more American tourists to Haikou, China, and promote World Tourism Exchange Haikou 2019 (WTE), which will be held in Haikou, China from October 21-25, 2019, hosted by Haikou Municipal Government and organized by Beyond Summits. Focusing on China's inbound tourism, WTE 2019 invites international buyers and Chinese sellers to participate in various activities such as tourism forums/conferences, trade show and FAM trips. WTE sellers are mainly tourism enterprises and administrations in China including hotels, airlines, MICE companies, travel operators as well as travel suppliers, covering the whole tourism industry chain.

The exclusive Haikou tourism promotion event was held by BSL on Aug. 25 on behalf of Haikou Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau. After a wonderful presentation of Haikou's tourism and MICE industry and highlighting of the coming WTE 2019, Ms. Isabella Hou sent out warm invitation to travel operators to attend this great event. Meanwhile, US travel agent representatives shared their previous wonderful experience in Haikou.

At the trade show held from August 26-27, Beyond Summits set up a booth to promote the recruitment for WTE 2019, as well as showcase the tourism resources and multi-destination tour products of China's two star travel destinations - Haikou and Guizhou. More than 200 travel operators visited BSL booth, some of whom showed great interest in WTE and signed up for it on site.

WTE is an excellent platform for international buyers to follow the latest trend, keep up with the industry development and grasp the opportunities in China's inbound tourism market. You may register online or contact the WTE team for more details.

WTE Website: https://en.wte.wowtrips.com/

SOURCE The Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Haikou