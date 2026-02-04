Recruitment Underway for New UTI-Atlanta and UTI-San Antonio Campuses

New campuses scheduled to open in 2026 pending regulatory approvals

ATLANTA and PHOENIX and SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), today announced that recruitment has begun for its new campuses in Atlanta and San Antonio.

"These new campuses reflect our continued commitment to building workforce solutions that meet the needs of students, employers, and communities," said Tracy Lorenz, Division President, Universal Technical Institute. "By expanding into Atlanta and San Antonio, we are increasing access to high-quality, hands-on training that prepares students for in-demand careers while supporting regional economic growth."

Scheduled to open in Summer 2026, UTI-Atlanta is the company's first campus in Georgia and is located at 7100 Highlands Parkway SE in Smyrna. Pending all regulatory approvals, the 117,000 square foot facility will offer multiple training programs supported by advanced classrooms and specialized labs for automotive, diesel, aviation, electrical, robotics and automation, HVACR and welding.

UTI-San Antonio is the company's first-ever campus focused exclusively on skilled trades programs. Pending all regulatory approvals, programs will be offered in aviation, welding, HVACR and an electrical training suite of wind, robotics, industrial maintenance and electrical/electronics. The 51,000-square-foot facility is anticipated to open in spring 2026 and is located at 5776 Stemmons Drive. The San Antonio location joins UTI-Austin, UTI-Houston and the recently expanded UTI-Dallas.

Both campuses have applied for accreditation by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Prospective students can learn more and begin the enrollment process at www.uti.edu.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 17 campuses located in 10 states and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

