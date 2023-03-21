Rectangle Health Appoints Sid Singh as Chief Executive Officer

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading provider of healthcare financial technology and patient engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Sid Singh as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dominick Colabella.

Colabella has served as the company's CEO since 2016. He will continue to serve on the board of directors and remains a significant investor in the company.

"It has been a great privilege to serve as Rectangle Health's CEO and I am proud of what we've accomplished as a team," said Colabella. "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Sid Singh as the new CEO. Sid and the executive team will be responsible for taking Rectangle Health to the next level, building upon its solid foundation. Our corporate vision and priorities remain the same, and I will be involved as a member of the board of directors, supporting Rectangle Health's strategic initiatives, Sid, and the entire team."

Sid is a widely respected and accomplished SaaS, technology, data, and analytics leader with over two decades of experience in the FinTech and healthcare industries.

"I am incredibly excited to assume this role and about what the future holds for Rectangle Health," said Singh. "We have a remarkably talented team dedicated to helping providers improve their practices with our software and payment solutions, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care."

"We thank Dominick for his leadership of Rectangle Health for almost 30 years, and for his ongoing contributions as a board member," said Travis Pearson and Dave Kreter, Managing Directors of GI Partners. "We are excited to have Sid join the Rectangle Health team and bring his leadership track record across SaaS, healthcare, and payments. We look forward to working with Sid as the company continues its tradition of innovation and customer-centric growth."

"With his deep industry experience and leadership capabilities, we are thrilled to welcome Sid as CEO of Rectangle Health," said Roy Burns, a Managing Director of TA and Rectangle Health board member. "We believe he is well positioned to identify areas of opportunity and guide the company to continued growth, expanding on the success of Dominick's tenure."

Rectangle Health equips healthcare practices with the technology and tools to attract and retain patients from online scheduling to post-care billing. The company's Practice Management Bridge® platform enhances the patient experience, reduces administrative burden, boosts financial stability, and simplifies healthcare and payment compliance. Since 1993, Rectangle Health has streamlined practice management workflows for tens of thousands of practices in the United States.

