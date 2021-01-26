Rectangle Health Helping Ortho Florida Realize Revenue Quickly with Contactless Payments

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare technology company, and Ortho Florida, the largest orthopedic umbrella group in Florida, have entered into a partnership to provide Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® as a preferred solution for Ortho Florida's member clinics.

Practice Management Bridge is a powerful, web-based software that drives revenue by increasing patient payments and streamlining the daily workflows of healthcare offices. This solution, which interfaces with any EHR system, will ensure operational efficiency by interfacing with Ortho Florida's EHR system, Greenway Health's Intergy.

"Our continued approach is to work with vendors that align us with success and help to improve business outcomes for our providers," said Dane Trask, CEO of Ortho Florida. "The benefits of using Practice Management Bridge are realized quickly, so we have encouraged our care centers to swiftly adopt the technology to help increase payment capture, bring efficiency to everyday clinic functions, and enhance the patient experience."

For over 25 years, Rectangle Health has brought the healthcare community innovative and best-in-class payment technology. The partnership with Ortho Florida enables patients at their clinics to make secure, contactless payments before, during, or after treatment.

"Ortho Florida is known for bringing valuable business technologies to its providers so they can continue to focus on high quality care," said Brian Doyle, Rectangle Health's Enterprise Sales Executive. "We're honored that they have selected Practice Management Bridge as a preferred way to modernize patient payments."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare technology company, empowers medical, dental and specialty practices with seamless and secure technology to drive revenue by increasing patient payments and streamlining practice management and payment processing. Since 1992, the company's innovative solutions have reduced administrative burden and rebalanced the ledger for its thousands of healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over billions of dollars in payments annually. To learn more, visit: www.rectanglehealth.com

