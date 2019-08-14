Rectangle Health Named One Of America's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies By Inc. Magazine

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Rectangle Health is No. 3973 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This is a testament, above all, to our exceptional team and exceptional customers," said Rectangle Health CEO Dominick Colabella. "We've sustained growth over the long term by listening to the terrific feedback we get from our healthcare providers and leveraging our team's experience and passion to continually improve our operations and technology."

Colabella attributed Rectangle Health's place on the list to their proprietary Practice Management Bridge® technology, outstanding customer service, security, and reliability, as well as the Rectangle Health team's ability to set themselves apart from the competition.

"Twenty years ago, patients walked into their doctor's office, paid a small co-pay and left. Today, there has been an enormous shift in healthcare payments to more patient responsibility, making our service invaluable," Colabella said. "At every stage, we've been ahead of the curve, leveraging technology and industry expertise to accelerate the revenue cycle and improve the patient experience. Our commitment to our customers' success drives us forward every day."

Rectangle Health will be honored alongside the other winners at the 2019 Inc. 5000 conference , to be held on October 10-12 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare payment and premium processing company. Rectangle Health provides hospitals, physician practices, insurance groups and billing services with superior tracking, reporting and state-of-the-art systems to effectively manage payments. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

