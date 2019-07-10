Rectangle Health Named One Of Fifty Fastest-Growing Companies By Silicon Review

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare payment and premium solutions provider, is excited to announce ranking among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and award-winning customer service, Rectangle Health works with 50,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $5 billion annually in patient payments.

The Silicon Review recognizes Rectangle Health's unmatched team commitment to serve the needs of their clients. The review stated: "With an entrepreneurial-inspired corporate culture fostered by company leaders, they consistently put their best effort into their work to generate effective results."

Since its inception, the company's goal has been to provide credit card processing technology exclusive to the healthcare industry, enabling faster payment, reduced liability, and improved patient satisfaction. Rectangle Health evolved and gained traction as industry leaders through their flagship product Practice Management Bridge®, as well as with superior customer service and innovative payment solutions.

By collaborating with customers and utilizing strong healthcare industry knowledge, Rectangle Health has expanded product offerings, continuing to overcome new challenges while expanding resources across the healthcare payment industry.

Rectangle Health CEO Dominick Colabella said: "Our growth is fueled by the need for healthcare providers to provide a more user-friendly commerce experience for their patients." He added: "Over the years, we have received hundreds of testimonials from our customers praising not only our solutions but our exceptional team."

Because they continually strive to streamline user experience and create ancillary benefits for the end-user, Rectangle Health has several product extensions currently in development. They plan to continue growth trajectory by delivering best-in-class solutions and services that meet the needs of current and prospective clients.

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a division of Retriever Medical/Dental Payments, LLC, a leading healthcare payment and premium processing company. Rectangle Health provides hospitals, physician practices, insurance groups and billing services with superior tracking, reporting and

state-of-the-art systems to effectively manage payments. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY.

About The Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with millions of diverse business professionals.

