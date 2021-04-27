Rectangle Health Refreshes Website to Expand Access to Payment Technology

VALHALLA, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health has refreshed its website to optimize visitors' experience and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The new site expands access to the company's healthcare payment technology and resources for convenient digital payments and improved practice efficiency.

The user-friendly website update allows visitors to navigate the site in two clicks or fewer, so they can easily learn more about Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue, increase patient payments, and streamline workflows.

Additionally, the revamped resource page includes timely and relevant statistics, client testimonials, blog posts, whitepapers, eBooks, case studies, and videos for interaction and download. Rectangle Health is committed to continually adding valuable content, while striving to ensure accessibility for all users.

"We aim to make the digital payment process a seamless patient experience that's also compliant and transparent, and we wanted our website to reflect this," said Dominick Colabella, Chief Executive Officer of Rectangle Health. "Innovation is at the core of our business, and as our website is truly our digital front door, it was necessary for it to embody our purpose-driven, future-built vision. With this website refresh, we hope to make it more accessible and easier for practitioners to self-direct their own customer journey toward integrating digital payment solutions into their systems."

The fundamental virtual shift caused by COVID-19 has not only made it clear that contactless and new ways of communicating with the practice have a place in the future of healthcare, but also that digital patient payments solutions are here to stay. A study co-published by Rectangle Health found that 54% of patients wanted to manage their payments digitally.

The website refresh emphasizes the company's dedication to empowering healthcare organizations with advanced payment technology to increase their collections and provide a more efficient and less stressful patient experience.

