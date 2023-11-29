Recurly Joins Braze Alloys Partner Program

News provided by

Recurly

29 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

Recurly customers can now drive engagement throughout the subscription lifecycle to optimize subscriber acquisition, retention and lifetime value

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, today announced that it has joined the Braze Alloys program as an official technology partner. By joining Braze Alloys, Recurly becomes part of a curated ecosystem of best-in-breed technology and solutions partners capable of helping to integrate, customize, and amplify customer engagement capabilities.

The program reimagines the Braze technology solution as a fully integrable customer engagement platform, creating a simple, scalable system for making it easier for Recurly customers to use Braze in concert with an ever-wider range of technologies and solutions to support meaningful brand experiences.

Recurly's integration with Braze allows its customers to leverage subscriber and subscription data within Braze to craft real-time, hyper-personalized messages across numerous communication channels, including email, web and mobile. In addition, Recurly customers will be able to target specific subscriber segments, streamlining operations and providing a consistent cross-channel experience to enhance subscriber retention.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer a pre-built Braze integration," says Jonas Flodh, Chief Product Officer at Recurly. "The ability to optimize engagement with subscribers will ensure every interaction is timely, relevant, and tailored to enhance the experience, optimize retention, and grow lifetime value."

Braze is a customer engagement platform empowering brands to forge human connections with customers through technology and data. Braze strongly believes in the power of partners and ecosystems, and understands that in order to effectively connect with customers today, a fully integrable customer engagement platform is critical. The Braze Alloys Partner Program was launched in 2018 in an effort to help customers augment and deploy relevant, memorable experiences built on the Braze customer engagement platform. The program has since grown to include more than 140 technology partners, enabling brands to carry out real-time customer experiences with a faster time-to-delivery, as well as 1200+ solutions partners able to help customers conceptualize creative campaigns and integrate the Braze platform.

To learn more about Braze Alloys, visit: https://www.braze.com/partners

To learn more about Recurly, visit: https://recurly.com/

SOURCE Recurly

Also from this source

Younger Consumers Spearhead Shift Toward Subscription-Based Gifts This Holiday Season, New Survey Shows

The holiday shopping season is revealing a fresh trend led largely by younger consumers: the pivot toward subscription-based gifts. As a difficult...

Gen Z's Fickle Subscription Habits: A Double-Edged Sword for Subscription Services

As streaming services and other subscription-based brands jostle for market space, new research highlights an unexpected challenge: the unpredictable ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.