Recurring EBITDA in 3Q22 was US$371 million In the year to date, the Company's Cash Generation was R$3.1 billion

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q22 Earnings Release.

3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS CONSOLIDATED

In 3Q22, Recurring EBITDA was of US$371 million , lower 54% than 2Q22, mainly due to (i) the lower exports volume of resins in the Brazil segment, lower sales volume of PP in the United States and PE in the Mexico segment; (ii) lower international spreads for PE, PP and PVC in Brazil , PP in the United States and Europe , PE in Mexico ; and (iii) the accounting effect of realization of inventories 1 in the net amount of US$77 million ( R$400 million ). Excluding this effect of realization of inventories, the Recurring EBITDA was US$448 million ( R$2.4 billion ).

Compared to 3Q21, the Company's Recurring EBITDA in U.S. dollar decreased 75%, due to (i) the normalization of international spreads for PE, PP and PVC in Brazil , for PP in the United States and Europe and for PE in Mexico ; and (ii) the lower sales volume of main chemicals and resins in the Brazil segment and PP in the United States and Europe . In Brazilian Real, Recurring EBITDA was R$2.0 billion , 50% and 74% lower than in 2Q22 and 3Q21.

In the quarter, the Company posted a net loss 2 of R$1.1 billion . In the year to date, the Company registered net income attributable to shareholders of R$1.4 billion , representing R$1.73 per common share and class "A" preferred share 3 .

Braskem's recurring cash generation was of R$1.6 billion and return 4 on cash flow was 45% in 3Q22. Considering the payments related to the geological event in Alagoas made in 3Q22, the Company registered cash generation of R$0.9 billion and return³ on cash flow of 31%.

Corporate leverage, measured by the ratio of adjusted net debt to Recurring EBITDA 5 in U.S. dollar, ended the quarter at 1.55x.

The cash position was US$2.2 billion , a level that guarantees coverage of debt maturities for the next 63 months. Note that this position does not include the international stand-by credit facility in the amount of US$1.0 billion , with maturity in 2026.

In October, Braskem Idesa obtained licenses for the creation of the Joint Venture with Advario by the Mexican government institution COFECE (Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica) and concluded the purchase of land for the construction of the ethane terminal in the port of Coatzacoalcos .

1 Accounting effect of realization of inventories in accordance with accounting standard CPC 16 (Correlation to International Accounting Standards - IAS 2).

2 Based on net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

3 For the class "B" preferred shares, the amount is R$0.61 per share.

4 Based on recurring cash generation in U.S. dollar in the last 12 months divided by the Company's market capitalization in the quarter.

5 Excludes Braskem Idesa's debt and considers Recurring EBITDA in the last 12 months.

