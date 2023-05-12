Recycled Plastics Market projected to grow to USD 120.0 billion by 2030: ResearchAndMarkets

May 12, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Fibers, Films, Foams), Process, Plastic Type (PET, PE, PP, PVC, PS), Type, End-Use (Packaging, Textiles, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recycled plastics market is projected to grow from USD 69.4 billion in 2023 to USD 120.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.
The recycled plastics market is on the way for intense growth across various end-use industries including packaging, textiles, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and other industries.
By type, the post-consumer recyclate segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment of recycled plastics market during 2023 to 2030
Based on type, post-consumer recyclate is expected to lead the recycled plastics market. Factors such as growing usage of plastics in a wide range of products including clothing and food & beverages are expected to drive the market for the post-consumer recyclate segment during the forecast period.
By end-use industry, packaging segment accounted for the largest share of recycled plastics market in 2022
The packaging segment held the largest share of the market owing to the increase in usage of recycled plastics in packaging industry for a wide range of products. The major recycled resins used for the packaging industry are PET and HDPE. Boots, M&S, Coca-Cola, and Innocent Drinks are a few of the major companies using recycled products for packaging.
The recycled plastics market in North America is projected to witness the second highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the recycled plastics market from 2023 to 2030. North America is one of the key markets for recycled plastics owing to its increasing focus on reducing plastic disposal and promotion of recycled plastics usage.
