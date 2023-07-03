Recycled Plastics Market to grow by 18.37 million tons from 2022 to 2027 | Environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recycled plastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.37 million tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.75%. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 56%. The use of recycled plastics in the industries such as automotive, textile, and construction drives the growth of the regional market. The automotive industry uses recycled plastics due to the properties of recycled plastics such as high tensile strength and stiffness, creep resistance, and wear resistance the automotive industry widely uses these plastics. Rising automotive production will drive the demand for recycled plastics in the region because recycled plastics help to reduce a vehicle's overall mass and enhance its fuel efficiency. Furthermore, These plastics are also used in the production of roofing tiles, structural lumber, concrete, indoor insulation, PVC windows, bricks, and fences. Hence, the expansion of the construction industry and the rising automotive industry in this region will drive the growth of the recycled plastics market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recycled Plastics Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Recycled Plastics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and Others), industry application (packaging, construction, automotive, electrical and electronic components, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The PET segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the mixture of two monomers, namely modified ethylene glycol, and purified terephthalic acid PET is created, PET is a plastic resin. PET offers recycled plastics which is affordable, lightweight, resealable, shatterproof, and recyclable. It also has high tensile strength, thermostability, and transparency. Moreover, recycled PET plastic is used to make beverage bottles, containers, furniture, and textiles. Recycled PET plastic is one of the most commonly used plastics in a wide variety of applications such as T-shirt fabrics, athletic shoes, bags, upholstery, sweaters, industrial tapes, auto parts, and plastic containers. Thus, the rising number of applications of PET in various industries will drive the growth of the global recycled plastics market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Recycled Plastics Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

The high investment in infrastructure in emerging countries is notably driving the recycled plastics market growth. The construction industry is rapidly growing, especially in emerging countries. In South America and the MEA, governments of emerging countries are investing remarkably in residential homes due to the migration of people to urban areas. Moreover, recycled plastics are widely used in the construction industry. Owing to the high infrastructure development in developing economies the consumption of recycled plastics in the construction sector is high. Thus, the construction industry accounted for a significant market share in the recycled plastics market. Hence, the rising demand for infrastructure projects in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of the global recycled plastics market during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The increasing demand for recycled plastics in the automotive industry is a key trend shaping the growth of the recycled plastics market. Plastics and composites are lightweight materials that are commonly used in the application process in the automotive industry. Some of these applications include structural, powertrain, exterior and interior, and electronic and electrical components. Automakers are focusing on producing lighter, more fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly vehicles to meet stringent environmental regulations. Using recycled plastic reduces vehicle weight, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, rising vehicle production across the world will grow the demand for recycled plastics during the forecast period.

significant challenge

The increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is the key challenge impeding the growth of the recycled plastics market. The preference for biodegradable materials is increasing among manufacturers and market players, with the rising demand from consumers for eco-friendly packaging. Moreover, government regulations regarding the use of plastic products are motivating manufacturers to push for biodegradable plastics. The growth of the biodegradable plastics market is driven by the emergence of renewable resources, such as biomass and bio-based raw materials. Hence, the rising demand for biodegradable plastics will hinder the growth of the recycled plastics market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Recycled Plastics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the recycled plastics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the recycled plastics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the recycled plastics market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recycled plastics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The plastics market for passenger cars industry size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,024.22 million. This plastics market for passenger cars industry report extensively covers market segmentation by application (interiors, exteriors, and others), material (polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and polyamide and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The adoption of new or improved emission standards is the key driver for the growth of the plastics market for the passenger cars industry

The plastic furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,637.36 million. This plastic furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (offline and online), End-user (residential and commercial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing online sales are a major factor driving the growth of the recycled plastics market.

Recycled Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altium Packaging, B and B Plastics Inc., Covestro AG, Custom Polymers, HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH, Imerys S.A., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd., Kuusakoski Oy, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., NaturaPCR, PET Processors LLC, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Revolution Co., Ultra Poly Crop., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Berry Global Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Industry Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global recycled plastics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global recycled plastics market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Industry Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Industry Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on PET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 LDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on LDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on LDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on LDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on LDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type (million t)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Industry Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Industry Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industry Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Industry Application

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Industry Application



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Industry Application

7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Electrical and electronic components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Electrical and electronic components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Electrical and electronic components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Electrical and electronic components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Electrical and electronic components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Industry Application

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by Industry Application (million t)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by Industry Application (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 97: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 121: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 125: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography (million t)



Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography (million t) - Volume

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Altium Packaging

Exhibit 135: Altium Packaging - Overview



Exhibit 136: Altium Packaging - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Altium Packaging - Key offerings

12.4 B and B Plastics Inc.

and B Plastics Inc. Exhibit 138: B and B Plastics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: B and B Plastics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: B and B Plastics Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Custom Polymers

Exhibit 141: Custom Polymers - Overview



Exhibit 142: Custom Polymers - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Custom Polymers - Key offerings

12.6 HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH

Exhibit 144: HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Imerys S.A.

Exhibit 147: Imerys S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Imerys S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus

12.8 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 J and A Young ( Leicester ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Exhibit 155: J and A Young ( Leicester ) Ltd. - Overview

) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 156: J and A Young ( Leicester ) Ltd. - Product / Service

) Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 157: J and A Young ( Leicester ) Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Kuusakoski Oy

Exhibit 158: Kuusakoski Oy - Overview



Exhibit 159: Kuusakoski Oy - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Kuusakoski Oy - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Kuusakoski Oy - Segment focus

12.11 KW Plastics

Exhibit 162: KW Plastics - Overview



Exhibit 163: KW Plastics - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: KW Plastics - Key offerings

12.12 MBA Polymers Inc.

Exhibit 165: MBA Polymers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: MBA Polymers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: MBA Polymers Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 NaturaPCR

Exhibit 168: NaturaPCR - Overview



Exhibit 169: NaturaPCR - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: NaturaPCR - Key offerings

12.14 REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 171: REMONDIS SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 172: REMONDIS SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: REMONDIS SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Republic Services Inc.

Exhibit 174: Republic Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Republic Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Republic Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Republic Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Revolution Co.

Exhibit 178: Revolution Co. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Revolution Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Revolution Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Veolia Environnement SA

Exhibit 181: Veolia Environnement SA - Overview



Exhibit 182: Veolia Environnement SA - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Veolia Environnement SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Veolia Environnement SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio