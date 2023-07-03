Recycled Plastics Market to grow by 18.37 million tons from 2022 to 2027 | Environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics is one of the key drivers - Technavio

03 Jul, 2023, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recycled plastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.37 million tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.75%. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 56%. The use of recycled plastics in the industries such as automotive, textile, and construction drives the growth of the regional market. The automotive industry uses recycled plastics due to the properties of recycled plastics such as high tensile strength and stiffness, creep resistance, and wear resistance the automotive industry widely uses these plastics. Rising automotive production will drive the demand for recycled plastics in the region because recycled plastics help to reduce a vehicle's overall mass and enhance its fuel efficiency. Furthermore, These plastics are also used in the production of roofing tiles, structural lumber, concrete, indoor insulation, PVC windows, bricks, and fences. Hence, the expansion of the construction industry and the rising automotive industry in this region will drive the growth of the recycled plastics market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!
Global Recycled Plastics Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and Others), industry application (packaging, construction, automotive, electrical and electronic components, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The PET segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the mixture of two monomers, namely modified ethylene glycol, and purified terephthalic acid PET is created, PET is a plastic resin. PET offers recycled plastics which is affordable, lightweight, resealable, shatterproof, and recyclable. It also has high tensile strength, thermostability, and transparency. Moreover, recycled PET plastic is used to make beverage bottles, containers, furniture, and textiles. Recycled PET plastic is one of the most commonly used plastics in a wide variety of applications such as T-shirt fabrics, athletic shoes, bags, upholstery, sweaters, industrial tapes, auto parts, and plastic containers. Thus, the rising number of applications of PET in various industries will drive the growth of the global recycled plastics market during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Recycled Plastics Market – Market Dynamics
Key driver
The high investment in infrastructure in emerging countries is notably driving the recycled plastics market growth. The construction industry is rapidly growing, especially in emerging countries. In South America and the MEA, governments of emerging countries are investing remarkably in residential homes due to the migration of people to urban areas. Moreover, recycled plastics are widely used in the construction industry. Owing to the high infrastructure development in developing economies the consumption of recycled plastics in the construction sector is high. Thus, the construction industry accounted for a significant market share in the recycled plastics market. Hence, the rising demand for infrastructure projects in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of the global recycled plastics market during the forecast period.
Major Trend
The increasing demand for recycled plastics in the automotive industry is a key trend shaping the growth of the recycled plastics market. Plastics and composites are lightweight materials that are commonly used in the application process in the automotive industry. Some of these applications include structural, powertrain, exterior and interior, and electronic and electrical components. Automakers are focusing on producing lighter, more fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly vehicles to meet stringent environmental regulations. Using recycled plastic reduces vehicle weight, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, rising vehicle production across the world will grow the demand for recycled plastics during the forecast period.
significant challenge
The increasing demand for biodegradable plastics is the key challenge impeding the growth of the recycled plastics market. The preference for biodegradable materials is increasing among manufacturers and market players, with the rising demand from consumers for eco-friendly packaging. Moreover, government regulations regarding the use of plastic products are motivating manufacturers to push for biodegradable plastics. The growth of the biodegradable plastics market is driven by the emergence of renewable resources, such as biomass and bio-based raw materials. Hence, the rising demand for biodegradable plastics will hinder the growth of the recycled plastics market during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Recycled Plastics Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the recycled plastics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the recycled plastics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the recycled plastics market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of recycled plastics market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The plastics market for passenger cars industry size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,024.22 million. This plastics market for passenger cars industry report extensively covers market segmentation by application (interiors, exteriors, and others), material (polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and polyamide and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The adoption of new or improved emission standards is the key driver for the growth of the plastics market for the passenger cars industry
The plastic furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,637.36 million. This plastic furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (offline and online), End-user (residential and commercial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing online sales are a major factor driving the growth of the recycled plastics market.
|
Recycled Plastics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 18.37 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.36
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Altium Packaging, B and B Plastics Inc., Covestro AG, Custom Polymers, HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH, Imerys S.A., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd., Kuusakoski Oy, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., NaturaPCR, PET Processors LLC, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Revolution Co., Ultra Poly Crop., Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Berry Global Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Industry Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global recycled plastics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global recycled plastics market 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.3 Industry Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Industry Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on PET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on PET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on PET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on PP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 LDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on LDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on LDPE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on LDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on LDPE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type (million t)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (million t)
7 Market Segmentation by Industry Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Industry Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industry Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Industry Application
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Industry Application
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Industry Application
- 7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Electrical and electronic components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Electrical and electronic components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Electrical and electronic components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Electrical and electronic components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Electrical and electronic components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Industry Application
- Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by Industry Application (million t)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by Industry Application (million t)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 119: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 121: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 122: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 123: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 124: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 125: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 126: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography (million t)
- Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography (million t) - Volume
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 133: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Altium Packaging
- Exhibit 135: Altium Packaging - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Altium Packaging - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Altium Packaging - Key offerings
- 12.4 B and B Plastics Inc.
- Exhibit 138: B and B Plastics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: B and B Plastics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: B and B Plastics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Custom Polymers
- Exhibit 141: Custom Polymers - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Custom Polymers - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Custom Polymers - Key offerings
- 12.6 HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH
- Exhibit 144: HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 145: HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.7 Imerys S.A.
- Exhibit 147: Imerys S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Imerys S.A. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: J and A Young (Leicester) Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Kuusakoski Oy
- Exhibit 158: Kuusakoski Oy - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Kuusakoski Oy - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Kuusakoski Oy - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Kuusakoski Oy - Segment focus
- 12.11 KW Plastics
- Exhibit 162: KW Plastics - Overview
- Exhibit 163: KW Plastics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: KW Plastics - Key offerings
- 12.12 MBA Polymers Inc.
- Exhibit 165: MBA Polymers Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: MBA Polymers Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: MBA Polymers Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 NaturaPCR
- Exhibit 168: NaturaPCR - Overview
- Exhibit 169: NaturaPCR - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: NaturaPCR - Key offerings
- 12.14 REMONDIS SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 171: REMONDIS SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 172: REMONDIS SE and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: REMONDIS SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.15 Republic Services Inc.
- Exhibit 174: Republic Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Republic Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Republic Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 177: Republic Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Revolution Co.
- Exhibit 178: Revolution Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 179: Revolution Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 180: Revolution Co. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Veolia Environnement SA
- Exhibit 181: Veolia Environnement SA - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Veolia Environnement SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: Veolia Environnement SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: Veolia Environnement SA - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Research methodology
- Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 190: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article