Red Access Honored with Coveted Global InfoSec Award at RSA Conference 2023

Secure browsing innovator recognized in the Next Gen Hybrid Work Security category in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Access , the secure browsing innovator, today announced that it has been honored with a Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The company was selected as a winner in the Next Gen Hybrid Work Security category for its groundbreaking secure browsing solution.

The announcement comes on the heels of two other high-profile award wins for Red Access in recent months — a 2023 Product Award in the B2B Tech Category; and the "Startup Achievement of the Year – Security Software" award from the 19th Annual Globee® Cybersecurity Awards .

"We're honored to receive such prestigious recognition from the experts at CDM," said Dor Zvi, co-founder and CEO at Red Access. "The widespread adoption of remote and hybrid work policies has fundamentally reshaped the cybersecurity landscape, and organizations of all sizes are struggling to find solutions that ensure organizational security, without compromising productivity and user experience. Web browsing has become the modern enterprise employee's primary gateway to work, and as such, it's more important than ever that organizations invest in tools and technologies designed to protect this critical attack surface."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Red Access is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment."

The full list of Global InfoSec Award winners can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

Those in attendance at this year's RSA Conference can see Red Access' innovative secure browsing solution in action at booth #22 in the Early Stage Expo from April 24-27, 2023.

About Red Access

Red Access secures the hybrid workplace with the first agentless browsing security platform, introducing a non-disruptive way to protect devices and browsing sessions in and outside of the office. Red Access helps companies secure all the browsing activities of their employees on any browser, web app, device and cloud services, enabling them to enjoy a seamless user experience and easy management, without hampering productivity and without the need to install a browser or an extension. Red Access was founded by leading experts from the Israeli Cyber Community and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Red Access investors include Elron Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures . To learn more, visit: https://redaccess.io/

Follow Red Access on LinkedIn

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

Media Contact:

Doug Jon De Orchis

Scratch Marketing + Media for Red Access

[email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE Red Access