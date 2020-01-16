(RED) Appoints Jennifer Lotito To Position Of President

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (RED), the AIDS organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Lotito to the position of President, effective immediately.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer will lead (RED) in driving urgency around the AIDS fight. In her role, she will ensure (RED)'s operational and strategic approach continues to generate money for the Global Fund, while driving forward the (RED) brand and its family of world class partnerships.

For more than 11 years, Jennifer has overseen (RED)'s Partnerships, managing long-term relationships with partners including Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dre, Belvedere, Salesforce, Starbucks and others, while driving new brands to join the (RED) ecosystem. These brands, plus many others, have helped generate more than $600 million for the AIDS fight – money that has impacted 140 million lives.

Prior to joining (RED) in 2008, Jennifer was a Senior Partner at Ogilvy Worldwide, responsible for overseeing the global IBM and American Express accounts. A native Bostonian, Jennifer started her advertising career at Houston Effler after graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Gayle Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer, The ONE Campaign, said: "I couldn't be happier about Jen's appointment. Jen is breathtakingly organized, determined, an amazing leader and a changemaker. The ONE Campaign is thrilled that we're starting off 2020 with such a huge win."

Bono, co-founder, (RED), said: "Jen Lotito has (RED) blood in her veins, (RED)'s mission in her heart and (RED)'s very big goals squarely in her line of sight. She has the best of her hometown of Boston in her, including a no-nonsense streak and the grit to get up every day to fight a disease that is still infecting 6,000 young women every week. This little-organization-that-could could not be transitioning into better hands and I'm grateful that Jen has agreed to take the wheel."

Press Contact: Press@RED.org

SOURCE (RED)

