Red Bee Media Adopts Zixi SDVP For Channel Store Distribution Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that leading global media services provider Red Bee Media has adopted the SDVP and standardized services on Zixi and Zixi ZEN Master for the management of "Channel Store", a global signal aggregation and distribution platform.

The Channel Store is where live channels are easily aggregated from multiple sources over Red Bee's global network, including internal and external Playout sources, fixed-line fiber connections, satellite downlinks, web streams and secure internet delivery. It currently features a catalogue of 10 000 sources with over 1000 active channels, over 100 signal suppliers and over 30 connected affiliates. Channel Store is a multi-format marketplace for content-owners and distributors to market and deliver live content to consumers around the world anytime and anywhere. Red Bee's customers enjoy high reliability, fast response times and exceptional signal quality without having to manage signal acquisition and handover themselves, significantly reducing the complexity of managing multiple parties around the globe.

The Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform accepts 17 industry protocols and containers including Zixi, NDI, RIST, SRT, TCP BBR, Multipath TCP and WebRTC among others. Zixi has the only platform and protocol that can provide five and six nines availability utilizing patent pending sequenced hitless and bonded hitless failover over mixed IP networks such as internet, fiber, satellite and cellular. The powerful ZEN Master control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations to orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. The Zixi Enabled Network of over 200 OEM and technology partners now bolsters access and delivery of broadcast quality live video to and from Red Bee Media's Channel Store with facilities in the Netherlands, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and is fully compatible with AWS Media Connect for contribution and distribution in the cloud.

"Zixi allows us to not only confidently deliver live video with end to end ultra-low latency but also easily manage the services with ZEN Master," said Kristian Langbridge, Head of Transformation & Distribution, Red Bee Media. "The Zixi SDVP and ZEN Master gives us the unique ability to configure, deploy and monitor Channel Store streams from anywhere in the world without having to deploy disparate systems."

"Delivering our technology to Red Bee's Channel Store is very compelling as they are now able to seamlessly connect with Zixi's over 200 technology partners devices and platforms, as well as the 100,000 deployed global instances," said David Nortier, GM EMEA, Zixi. "Red Bee can now enable global media companies to source and distribute 24/7 live and live linear channels and events securely and at scale."

Zixi and Red Bee Media will present details and a demonstration of the integrated solution during "Zixi Delivers", a virtual showcase to be held during the traditional IBC timeframe. Please click here to register for the End-to-End Live Video Distribution with Red Bee Media & Zixi webinar.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Red Bee Media

Red Bee Media is a leading global media services company headquartered in London, with 2300 media experts spread across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America. Every day, millions of people across the globe discover, enjoy and engage with content prepared, managed, broadcast and streamed through Red Bee's services. The company empowers some of the world's strongest media brands, broadcasters and content owners to instantly connect with audiences anyhow, anywhere, anytime. Through an end-to-end, managed services offering, Red Bee provides innovative solutions across the entire content delivery chain – covering Live & Remote production, Managed OTT, Distribution, Media Management, Access Services, Content Discovery, Playout and Post-Production.

Red Bee – Wowing audiences. By creating what's next.

