(RED) Brings Hundreds of Ways to Fight AIDS and COVID-19 this World AIDS Day & #GivingTuesday

"The Global Fund is grateful to (RED), its partners and the countless compassionate consumers who are helping us fight HIV and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on life-saving programs," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "We must unite to fight - to safeguard the hard-won gains we've made so far and to finish the unfinished fight against HIV."

Apple has raised nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the fight against AIDS through the purchase of its (RED) line of products.

On World AIDS Day 2020, Apple – the largest corporate contributor to the Global Fund – announced it has generated nearly $250 million for the Global Fund since partnering with (RED) 14 years ago. This money has supported HIV/AIDS programs that deliver healthcare to the world's most vulnerable populations. Now, that money also contributes directly to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response through June 30, 2021.

In addition to a range of more than 30 (RED) products, from today through December 7th, Apple will contribute $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com , in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the Global Fund to combat AIDS and COVID-19 with (RED). Generating further awareness around the fight globally, today, hundreds of storefronts will turn (RED) encouraging customers to, "Choose (RED). Save Lives." To learn more about Apple's partnership with (RED), visit red.org/partners/apple.

Celebrities join forces with (RED).

Bringing celebrity cheer to the holidays, Cameo and (RED) will partner again, starting today through December 6th. Television stars including Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, On My Block's Jason Genao, Orange Is The New Black star, Selenis Leyva, (RED) Ambassadors Phoebe Robinson, Javier Muñoz, chefs Lamar Moore and Dominique Ansel, among others will, alongside Cameo, generously donate revenue from every shout-out purchased during the campaign. As part of the campaign, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match all money donated by Cameo, up to $100,000.

Africa's most influential record label, Mavin Records, and (RED) are joining forces to fight two pandemics: AIDS and COVID-19. Launched today, the remix of the hit single "Jaiye" by Mavin Artist LADIPOE, featuring Aluna and Sigag Lauren, will be available to stream and download worldwide, with proceeds going to support (RED)'s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Doubling the impact, funds raised from every stream of the single will be matched by the Gates Foundation, up to $10,000.

To coincide with the single release, Mavin Records and (RED) are also offering Afrobeats fans the chance to be featured on the upcoming DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III album, to be released in 2021, by hosting a remix contest of LADIPOE's, "Jaiye". To enter, anyone can download the track and post their remix of "Jaiye" to Instagram Reels using the hashtag #mavinRED. Submissions will be accepted today through January 7 with the best remix chosen by Don Jazzy, Aluna, LADIPOE, Johnny Drille, and Mavin Records A&R Director Rima Tahini.

A new (RED) campaign PSA, 'Remember January 2020?' was released today. Directed by Marty Grainger, of Moxie Pictures, the video is narrated by JK Simmons with cameo appearances by DJ Khaled, Andy Cohen, Phoebe Robinson, Michelle Buteau, Laura Marano and Matty Cardarople, and highlights just some of the many gifts that give back this holiday season, all available on Amazon.com/RED .

For TikTok fans, (RED) today launches a TikTok Holiday Hotline. Creators on the platform, including @josettepimenta, @jilliansurfs, and @dominicditanna, among others, will be responding to holiday shopping questions with recommendation videos that feature (RED) products. Also on TikTok, a new donation sticker means users can donate directly to (RED)'s fight against AIDS and COVID-19, with all donations generously matched by the Gates Foundation.

This World AIDS Day, (RED) has many ways to join the fight against AIDS and COVID-19, including:

As a (RED) partner committing more than $35 million through 2025, Bank of America will once again support World AIDS Day by helping to raise awareness of its partnership and the fight against AIDS and coronavirus through messaging via a social media campaign and across their network of over 15,000 ATMs and digital screens in more than 2,000 of their financial centers throughout the U.S. Bank of America is offering a match donation program: for every donation made to (RED), Bank of America will TRIPLE the donation through 12/31/20, up to a maximum corporate donation of $2,000,000.

The Starbucks Foundation is donating $500,000 to the Global Fund. The donation will support the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response, and comes in addition to the more than $16 million Starbucks has contributed to the Global Fund through its partnership with (RED) since 2008. In support of World AIDS Day, Starbucks will share the news of The Starbucks Foundation grant in the Starbucks app, inviting customers to join the fight with (RED). To learn more, visit Starbucks Stories .

Telcel will donate $1 million to the Global Fund, raised through its annual in-store program in Mexico and Latin America. To raise further awareness in honor of their partnership with (RED), the iconic Soumaya Museum will be illuminated red on World AIDS Day.

Louis Vuitton, in continued support of (RED), has created a Louis Vuitton I (RED) Trainer. First presented during Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh's debut Spring-Summer 2019 show for Louis Vuitton, the LV Trainer has become a staple menswear sneaker. Flirting with nostalgia and borrowing its lines from basketball shoes, the Louis Vuitton I (RED) Trainer features embossed Monogram on white leather with bright red piping and details. Monogram flowers are embedded across the sole of the low-top sneaker. For each LV I (RED) Trainer sold, $200 will be donated to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

For the fourth year, Amazon is providing customers a single destination to shop more than 170+ (RED) products at Amazon.com/RED , including the exclusive (echo)RED and a range of gifts spanning tech, health & wellness, kitchen & home gifts, and more. For every limited edition (echo)RED sold, Amazon will donate $10 to the Fund for the Global Fund to support COVID-19 response and HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Calm released a new (CALM)RED Sleep Story in support of World AIDS Day. In partnership with and narrated by actor, producer, director and musician, Idris Elba, the bedtime story, titled "Kingdom of the Sky", was created to help grown-ups and kids alike drift off to sleep. For every listen, Calm will donate $1 to the fight against AIDS and COVID-19 (up to $100k).

About (RED)

(RED) got its name because it is the color of emergency. In 2006, (RED) was founded to engage businesses and people in one of the greatest health emergencies, the AIDS pandemic. Today, as COVID-19 threatens to undo the progress of the AIDS fight, (RED) is supporting the fight against two deadly pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, by partnering with the world's most iconic brands to generate money for the Global Fund through (RED)-branded goods and experiences. (RED) Partners include: Alessi, Amazon, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Mophie, NetJets, NTWRK, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Telcel, Therabody, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) Supporters include: Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services. Today, (RED) money continues to support these programs as well as efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on critical health services for the world's most vulnerable.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE (RED)

Related Links

http://red.org

