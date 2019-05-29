Red Bull Announces Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style showcases the best dancers in the US across hip-hop, popping, waacking, and locking. Participating artists will have to use the dancefloor as their canvas to thrill, surprise, and delight the audience. Winners from the Red Bull Dance Your Style US National Final in Vegas in September will advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final taking place in Paris, France on October 12th.

After more than 50 events held in more than 30 countries all over the world, the global street dance battle will bring together only the most exceptional talents to compete at the first-ever World Final. Paris, the European street dance mecca, city of art, lights and love is known globally for its music, fashion and art and the beautiful La Grande Halle de la Villette, will become the stage of this ultimate street dance showcase.

For those following from home, both the Red Bull Dance Your Style US National Final and the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will be available to stream from anywhere via Red Bull Dance YouTube and Instagram channels. For more information about where to buy tickets and event details follow the Red Bull Dance Your Style website.

RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE US SCHEDULE:

June 15th – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Qualifier @ Kaka'ako Warehouse Event Space- Honolulu, HI

July 20th – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Qualifier @ Howard Theatre- Washington D.C.

July 27th – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Qualifier @ Story- Miami, FL

August 2nd – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Qualifier @ House of Blues- Boston, MA

August 3rd – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Qualifier @ Generations Hall- New Orleans, LA

August 10th – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Qualifier @TBC - Los Angeles, CA

September TBC – Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final- Las Vegas, NV

Street Dance encompasses popping, waacking, hip-hop, breaking, and locking to name a few genres and has grown out of almost every community where people love to dance around the world. It has become more than an art format, but a way of life. Championed by hip-hop culture, the fashion industry and music videos, street dance is larger than ever before. Here are a few of the dancers you can expect to see in Honolulu on June 15th: Joe Stylez from Las Vegas, Nastyray from San Francisco, Do-Knock from Las Vegas, Headache from Hawaii, Sheopatra from Los Angeles, and Soul from Hawaii to name a few. In New Orleans on August 3rd dancers Steven Ban-Dancing Bill Gates and Steven Kador will represent their hometown alongside Spider and G-Nerd from Memphis. More dancers and programming updates will be announced shortly and you can follow all of the action and news headlines via the Red Bull Dance Your Style website .

ABOUT RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE:

This summer, Red Bull Dance Your Style will bring together the most exceptional dancers from across the USA for a chance to compete in the USA National Final in Vegas in September, and ultimately advance to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Paris, France on October 12th, 2019.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers. From hip-hop, to house---locking to popping, there's no planned choreography or one dedicated style of dance.

Dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the dancefloor as their canvas to thrill, surprise, and delight the audience by adapting on the go their chosen style of movement to contemporary music ranging from recent global hits to old time classic beats. Whoever dances the coolest steps, combined with musicality, and manages to 'wow' the crowd will win their vote and become winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style!

