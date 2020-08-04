Red Bull BC One E-Battle is a salute to the global legacy of breaking culture

Rooted in hip-hop and New York City street culture, breaking has become a global cultural phenomenon that owes its existence to the passion of marginalized communities who first created breaking as a means of self-expression and artful competition. Often associated with its origins in the early 1970s, nearly fifty years later, breaking has grown to inspire local breaking communities of b-boys and b-girls on six continents. Red Bull BC One E-Battle celebrates the global impact and champions the breakers keeping the culture alive today by giving anyone, anywhere a fighting chance to participate in the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Hosted on www.redbullbcone.com, b-boys and b-girls from all over the world can upload their breaking videos and participate in an online battle, judged by some of the most credible names in the breaking scene. The Red Bull BC One E-Battle judging panel will include Russia's B-Boy Bootuz, Finland's B-Girl AT, and France's B-Boy Lilou.

In 2020, for the first time in Red Bull BC One history, winners of the E-Battle – one b-boy and b-girl champion – will be flown to the 2021 World Final host country and awarded a guaranteed place in the next Red Bull BC One World Final line up. The winners will additionally receive Technics SL-1200/1210MK7 Direct Drive Turntables, sponsored by Technics.

The application period is set from August 7th until August 31st, with the top 64 b-boys and b-girls announced on September 7th via all Red Bull BC One channels. The competition will run from September 7th to October 24th, with the final round, the top 4 b-girls and top 4 b-boys to battle for the crown in the Red Bull BC One E-Battle World Final set for October 24th.

To submit an application to join, participants must:

Go to www.redbullbcone.com Enter the Red Bull BC One E-Battle portal Register and create a competitor profile Choose and download a song Record the breaking video Upload and submit the video

Fans of Red Bull BC One can tune in to Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One channels (YouTube, IG, Facebook) to catch three (3) global live battles, streamed starting from Top 16 to the World Final. More information to be announced soon.

Founded in 2018, Red Bull BC One E-Battle continues to be at the forefront of innovation and global inclusivity as it provides a digital platform for breakers to participate in the competition series.

ABOUT RED BULL BC ONE

Red Bull BC One is the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world. Every year, thousands of breakers compete for a chance to represent at the World Final. 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls earn the right to enter an all-out battle on the Red Bull BC One stage, but only one will be crowned the champion.

With 16 World Finals hosted in major cities around the world since 2004, Red Bull BC One has over 50 qualifier events and programs (cyphers and camps) in over 30 markets. For countries without an event, the Red Bull BC One E-battle gives anyone with an internet connection, anywhere in the world, a fighting chance to become their next country champion.

Red Bull BC One is also home to one of the most competitive breaking crews in the world, the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

For more information, visit: www.redbullbcone.com.

Red Bull BC One is powered by Technics. For more information, please see: technics.com, or follow technics.global on Facebook, Instagram or @technics on Twitter.

