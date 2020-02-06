Red Bull Dance Your Style Announces 2020 Schedule

Riding on the heels of an explosive 2019 season, Dance Your Style will be bringing out a whole new squad of talented dancers for its second year. The same rules apply with the audience deciding which dancer will advance from each qualifier to the National Finals Weekend taking place in Washington, D.C. over the course of three days from April 23rd-25th. Several wildcard' dancers will be heading straight towards the last chance qualifier round the evening before the National Finals in DC on Friday, April 24th including popper and hip hop extraordinaire Angyil, hip-hop and jookin professional Sheopatra, popper and waacking showstopper Lily, a master across many styles, Lil O most recently featured in Lil Uzi Vert's video for his most recent hit single 'Futsal Shuffle' (hip hop, house, popping and locking) and straight from his on-stage Grammy's performance with Tyler, The Creator, krumper, Outrage. Without a panel of judges, planned choreography, or pre-selected music, Dance Your Style truly presents a no-holds-barred competition allowing the dancers to fully embrace the moment, optimize the spotlight, and wow the crowd.

Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers will kick off on March 13th in New Orleans at Republic NOLA, continue to Denver with the date and venue information coming shortly, move to Boston on Friday, April 10th at Liberty Hall at Revere Hotel Boston and finally conclude in Houston, also with the date and venue information coming shortly. The U.S. National Dance Your Style Finals will span a full weekend this year and include workshops, artist performances, and the last chance qualifier, with all of the action starting on Thursday, April 23rd - April 25th with events taking place across D.C. at the Culture House, The Showroom, and Howard Theatre. For more information visit the U.S. Dance Your Style Website.

Winners from each qualifier will move on to the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. National Final in Washington D.C. in April and finalists from there will advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 17th, 2020.

Red Bull Dance Your Style will host 80 events in 39 countries all over the world. The ultimate global street dance battle will bring together the most exceptional talent from across the world to compete at the second annual World Final. Johannesburg is not only South Africa's biggest city, but it is the cultural epicenter of the country. The ever-growing metropolis is the vibrant heart of South Africa making it the perfect intersection for dancers from around the world. For more information about where to buy tickets and event details follow the Red Bull Dance Your Style website.

2020 RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE US SCHEDULE:

3/13– New Orleans Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier @ Republic NOLA

Denver, Colorado -- Venue and Information Coming Soon

4/10– Boston Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier @ Liberty Hall at Revere Hotel Boston

Houston, TX -- Venue and Information Coming Soon

4/23-4/25 – Red Bull Dance Your Style US National Finals in Washington D.C. @ Culture House, The Showroom, and The Howard Theatre

MORE INFO: https://win.gs/DYSUSA

ABOUT RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE:

This spring, Red Bull Dance Your Style will bring together the most exceptional dancers from across the USA for a chance to compete in the USA National Final in Washington D.C. in April, and ultimately advance to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 17th, 2020.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers. From hip-hop to house---locking to popping, there's no planned choreography or one dedicated style of dance. Dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the dancefloor as their canvas to thrill, surprise, and delight the audience by adapting on the go their chosen style of movement to contemporary music ranging from recent global hip hop hits to rock and pop. Whoever dances the coolest steps, combined with musicality, and manages to 'wow' the crowd will win their vote and become the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style!

SOCIAL:

Instagram: @redbulldance

Facebook: @redbulldanceyourstyle

YouTube: https://win.gs/RedBullDance

https://win.gs/DYSUSA

