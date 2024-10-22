RED BULL KICKS OFF WINTER EARLY WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW RED BULL WINTER EDITION ICED VANILLA BERRY

Red Bull's Seasonal Edition Now Available, Offering Sugarfree for the First Time

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull® reveals the highly anticipated 2024 Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry, a new seasonal offering that delivers the wiiings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of blueberry and vanilla. For the first time in the Red Bull Editions lineup, this Winter Edition will be available with and without sugar.

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, Red Bull's Winter Edition is your go-to for adding a refreshing twist to your cold-weather adventures. While you're hitting the slopes, braving an early morning run, or powering through the holiday hustle, Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry is the ultimate winter companion. Enjoy it solo or in a festive winter mocktail to share with friends.

Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry, both regular and sugarfree, is available in glacier blue-colored 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans. Visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/energydrink/red-bull-winter-edition to learn more.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide, with over 12 billion cans consumed last year. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content found in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

